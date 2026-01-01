La France en Chansons Châteaudun
La France en Chansons Châteaudun mercredi 28 janvier 2026.
La France en Chansons
Espace Malraux Châteaudun Eure-et-Loir
Tarif : 29 – 29 – EUR
Tarif de base plein tarif
Début : 2026-01-28 15:00:00
fin : 2026-01-28
2026-01-28
Une comédie pleine d’humour et d’émotions qui vous emmènera sur les routes de France pour un voyage musical inoubliable. Des artistes aux talents incroyables on chante, on danse, on rit ! Par Arc en Ciel Productions & la Compagnie Trabucco. Durée 2h avec entracte.
Espace Malraux Châteaudun 28200 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire
English :
A comedy full of humor and emotion that will take you on an unforgettable musical tour of France. Incredibly talented artists: sing, dance and laugh! By Arc en Ciel Productions & Compagnie Trabucco. Duration: 2 hrs. with intermission.
