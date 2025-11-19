La Gouineraie Rébecca Chaillon & Sandra Calderan Théâtre de la Croix-Rousse Lyon 4e Arrondissement

La Gouineraie Rébecca Chaillon & Sandra Calderan

Rébecca Chaillon, gouine des villes, et Sandra Calderan, gouine des champs, sont un couple à la scène comme à la vie. Dans cette performance joyeuse et intime, elles dissèquent avec malice ce que faire famille veut dire. Et c’est réjouissant !

English :

Rébecca Chaillon, a city dyke, and Sandra Calderan, a country dyke, are a couple both on stage and off. In this joyful, intimate performance, they mischievously dissect what it means to be a family. And it’s delightful!

German :

Rébecca Chaillon, eine Stadt-Gouine, und Sandra Calderan, eine Land-Gouine, sind auf der Bühne und im Leben ein Paar. In dieser fröhlichen und intimen Performance sezieren sie mit Schalk, was « Familie machen » bedeutet. Und das ist erfreulich!

Italiano :

Rébecca Chaillon, lesbica di città, e Sandra Calderan, lesbica di campagna, sono una coppia sia sul palco che fuori. In questo spettacolo allegro e intimo, sviscerano maliziosamente cosa significa essere una famiglia. Ed è delizioso!

Espanol :

Rébecca Chaillon, bollera de ciudad, y Sandra Calderan, bollera de campo, son pareja tanto en el escenario como fuera de él. En este alegre e íntimo espectáculo, diseccionan con picardía lo que significa ser una familia. Y es una delicia

