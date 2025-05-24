La Grand Rue respire – Barr, 24 mai 2025 11:00, Barr.

A cette occasion la Grand’Rue (re)devient un espace pique-nique ! Venez avec votre repas tiré du sac, ou faites une halte chez les commerçants ou au marché ! Profitez des animations structures gonflables, jeux en bois, maquillage, buvette.

> A noter, la circulation sera interdite de 9h à 17h 0 .

Barr 67140 Bas-Rhin Grand Est +33 3 88 08 66 55 manifestations@barr.fr

English :

For the occasion, the Grand Rue (re)becomes a picnic area! Bring your own packed lunch, or stop off at one of the shops or the market! There’ll also be inflatables, wooden games, face painting and refreshments.

German :

Zu diesem Anlass wird die Grand?Rue (wieder) zum Picknickplatz! Bringen Sie Ihr Essen aus dem Rucksack mit, oder machen Sie einen Zwischenstopp bei den Händlern oder auf dem Markt! Profitieren Sie von den Animationen: Hüpfburgen, Holzspiele, Schminken, Erfrischungsstände.

Italiano :

Per l’occasione, la Grand Rue sarà (ri)trasformata in un’area picnic! Portate il vostro pranzo al sacco o fermatevi nei negozi o al mercato! Ci saranno molti intrattenimenti, tra cui gonfiabili, giochi in legno, face painting e rinfreschi.

Espanol :

Para celebrarlo, la Grand Rue se (re)transformará en una zona de picnic Traiga su propia comida para llevar o haga una parada en las tiendas o el mercado Habrá muchas atracciones, como hinchables, juegos de madera, pintacaras y refrescos.

