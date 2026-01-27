La grande Rêvasion , atelier et goûter Cinéma Le Coluche Istres
La grande Rêvasion , atelier et goûter Cinéma Le Coluche Istres mercredi 25 février 2026.
La grande Rêvasion , atelier et goûter
Mercredi 25 février 2026 à partir de 14h30. Cinéma Le Coluche Allée Jean Jaurès Istres Bouches-du-Rhône
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-02-25 14:30:00
fin : 2026-02-25
Date(s) :
2026-02-25
Un atelier manuel pour enfants, en lien avec le film, suivi d’un goûter offert.
.
Cinéma Le Coluche Allée Jean Jaurès Istres 13800 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 42 56 92 34
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
A handicraft workshop for children, linked to the film, followed by a snack.
L’événement La grande Rêvasion , atelier et goûter Istres a été mis à jour le 2026-01-27 par Office de Tourisme d’Istres