La Grande Sauldre Brinon-sur-Sauldre Cher

La Grande Sauldre Brinon-sur-Sauldre Cher 1 juillet 2025

La Grande Sauldre A cheval

La Grande Sauldre Brinon-sur-Sauldre 18410 Brinon-sur-Sauldre Cher Centre-Val de Loire

Durée : Distance : 20000.0 Tarif :

Itinéraire de promenade très court mais champêtre et poétique au départ de Clémont ou de Brinon-sur-Sauldre, deux villages typiquement solognots qui proposent gîtes, chambres d’hôtes et centre équestre.

https://www.tourisme-sancerre.com/ +33 2 48 58 40 20

English : La Grande Sauldre

It is a very short but rural and poetic walking route starting from Clémont or Brinon-sur-Sauldre, two typical Solognot villages which offer lodges, guest rooms and an equestrian center.

Deutsch :

Sehr kurze, aber ländliche und poetische Wanderroute von Clémont oder Brinon-sur-Sauldre aus, zwei typischen Dörfern der Solognots, die Unterkünfte, Gästezimmer und ein Reitzentrum bieten.

Italiano :

Una passeggiata molto breve, ma rurale e poetica, che parte da Clémont o Brinon-sur-Sauldre, due villaggi tipici della Sologna che offrono gîtes, bed and breakfast e un centro di equitazione.

Español :

Un paseo muy corto pero rural y poético que parte de Clémont o Brinon-sur-Sauldre, dos pueblos típicos de Sologne que ofrecen casas rurales, alojamiento y desayuno y un centro ecuestre.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-05-24 par SIT Centre-Val de Loire