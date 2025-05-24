La Grande Sauldre Brinon-sur-Sauldre Cher
La Grande Sauldre Brinon-sur-Sauldre 18410 Brinon-sur-Sauldre Cher Centre-Val de Loire
Itinéraire de promenade très court mais champêtre et poétique au départ de Clémont ou de Brinon-sur-Sauldre, deux villages typiquement solognots qui proposent gîtes, chambres d’hôtes et centre équestre.
It is a very short but rural and poetic walking route starting from Clémont or Brinon-sur-Sauldre, two typical Solognot villages which offer lodges, guest rooms and an equestrian center.
Sehr kurze, aber ländliche und poetische Wanderroute von Clémont oder Brinon-sur-Sauldre aus, zwei typischen Dörfern der Solognots, die Unterkünfte, Gästezimmer und ein Reitzentrum bieten.
Una passeggiata molto breve, ma rurale e poetica, che parte da Clémont o Brinon-sur-Sauldre, due villaggi tipici della Sologna che offrono gîtes, bed and breakfast e un centro di equitazione.
Un paseo muy corto pero rural y poético que parte de Clémont o Brinon-sur-Sauldre, dos pueblos típicos de Sologne que ofrecen casas rurales, alojamiento y desayuno y un centro ecuestre.
