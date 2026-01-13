La Grange à Palabres | Goliath, Germaine et moi Tailhac
2026-03-13 19:30:00
Projection à 21h du documentaire Goliath, Germaine et moi en présence de la réalisatrice Gwladys Morinière en partenariat avec la Collective féministe du café Grenouille, documentaire de résistance, intergénérationnelle…Auberge espagnole à 19h30.
La Grange à Palabres Tailhac 43300 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 71 74 13 94 lagrangeapalabres@gmail.com
Screening at 9pm of the documentary Goliath, Germaine et moi in the presence of director Gwladys Morinière, in partnership with the Feminist Collective of Café Grenouille, an intergenerational documentary of resistance…Spanish meal at 7:30pm.
