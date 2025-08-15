Informations pratiques

Saint-Pons-de-Thomières

LA GRIMPETTE SAINT-PONAISE

33 D907 Saint-Pons-de-Thomières Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-26

fin : 2026-09-26

Date(s) :

2026-09-26

2ème édition de la Grimpette Saint-ponaise

2ème édition

Départ 20KM- 650D+ 15H30

Départ 11KM-16H 300D+

Inscription sur 3W3sport.com

Repas 13€ réservation obligatoire .

33 D907 Saint-Pons-de-Thomières 34220 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 06 46 91 16 lagrimpettesaintponaise@gmail.com

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English : LA GRIMPETTE SAINT-PONAISE

The 2nd Edition of the Grimpette Saint-Ponaise

L’événement LA GRIMPETTE SAINT-PONAISE Saint-Pons-de-Thomières a été mis à jour le 2026-08-03 par 34 OT DU MINERVOIS AU CAROUX EN HAUT LANGUEDOC