LA GRIMPETTE SAINT-PONAISE Saint-Pons-de-Thomières
samedi 26 septembre 2026 · Saint-Pons-de-Thomières
Informations pratiques
Saint-Pons-de-Thomières
LA GRIMPETTE SAINT-PONAISE
33 D907 Saint-Pons-de-Thomières Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-26
fin : 2026-09-26
Date(s) :
2026-09-26
2ème édition de la Grimpette Saint-ponaise
2ème édition
Départ 20KM- 650D+ 15H30
Départ 11KM-16H 300D+
Inscription sur 3W3sport.com
Repas 13€ réservation obligatoire .
33 D907 Saint-Pons-de-Thomières 34220 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 06 46 91 16 lagrimpettesaintponaise@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : LA GRIMPETTE SAINT-PONAISE
The 2nd Edition of the Grimpette Saint-Ponaise
L’événement LA GRIMPETTE SAINT-PONAISE Saint-Pons-de-Thomières a été mis à jour le 2026-08-03 par 34 OT DU MINERVOIS AU CAROUX EN HAUT LANGUEDOC
À voir aussi à Saint-Pons-de-Thomières (Hérault)
- FESTIVAL ORGUE… & COMPAGNIE ! CONCERT ORGUE ET FLÛTE DE PAN CHRISTINE TRANCHANT ET CHRISTIAN HAAS Saint-Pons-de-Thomières 9 août 2026
- FÊTE DE LA ROUTE DE NARBONNE Saint-Pons-de-Thomières 15 août 2026
- FESTIVAL ORGUE… & COMPAGNIE ! RÉCITAL D’ORGUE CHRISTOPHE GUIDA Saint-Pons-de-Thomières 16 août 2026
- CONCERT NATALIA MOROZOVA SAISON MUSICALE SINFONIETTA BARDOU Saint-Pons-de-Thomières 27 août 2026
- FESTIVAL ORGUE… & COMPAGNIE ! 22E RENCONTRE ANNUELLE AUTOUR DES ORGUES MICOT Saint-Pons-de-Thomières 6 septembre 2026