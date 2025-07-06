La Guinguette by Chez Jeannette de retour à Yerville dimanche 06 juillet Yerville 6 juillet 2025 11:00
Seine-Maritime
La Guinguette by Chez Jeannette de retour à Yerville dimanche 06 juillet golf rue des acacias Yerville Seine-Maritime
Pour passer un bon moment en famille ou entre amis, la brasserie chez Jeannette vous propose une guinguette sur le Golf de YERVILLE.
Côté ambiance, pour que la fête soit plus folle c’est le groupe qui viendra « ambiancer » ce dimanche .
Au programme:
concerts gratuits
initiation au golf
jeux pour enfants
restauration susr place
marché artisanal
Alors n’hésitez plus et réserver vite !!!
golf rue des acacias
Yerville 76760 Seine-Maritime Normandie +33 6 33 59 45 26
English : La Guinguette by Chez Jeannette de retour à Yerville dimanche 06 juillet
For a good time with family or friends, the brasserie chez Jeannette is offering a guinguette on the YERVILLE golf course.
To make things even crazier, the band will be on hand to set the mood on Sunday.
On the program
free concerts
golf initiation
games for children
on-site catering
craft market
So don’t hesitate and book now!
German :
Um eine schöne Zeit mit der Familie oder mit Freunden zu verbringen, bietet Ihnen die Brasserie chez Jeannette ein Guinguette auf dem Golfplatz von YERVILLE an.
Um die Stimmung zu heben, wird die Band an diesem Sonntag für die richtige Stimmung sorgen.
Auf dem Programm stehen:
kostenlose Konzerte
einführung in den Golfsport
spiele für Kinder
verpflegung vor Ort
kunsthandwerksmarkt
Also zögern Sie nicht länger und buchen Sie schnell!!!
Italiano :
Per divertirsi in famiglia o con gli amici, la brasserie chez Jeannette propone una guinguette sul campo da golf di YERVILLE.
Per rendere la festa ancora più divertente, domenica la banda sarà a disposizione per creare l’atmosfera.
In programma
concerti gratuiti
iniziazione al golf
giochi per bambini
ristorazione in loco
mercato dell’artigianato
Quindi non esitate e prenotate in fretta!
Espanol :
Para pasar un buen rato en familia o entre amigos, la brasserie chez Jeannette ofrece una guinguette en el campo de golf de YERVILLE.
Para que la fiesta sea aún más divertida, la banda musical se encargará de animar el ambiente el domingo.
En el programa
conciertos gratuitos
iniciación al golf
juegos para niños
catering in situ
mercado artesanal
No lo dude y reserve cuanto antes
L'événement La Guinguette by Chez Jeannette de retour à Yerville dimanche 06 juillet Yerville a été mis à jour le 2025-06-23