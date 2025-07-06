La Guinguette by Chez Jeannette de retour à Yerville dimanche 06 juillet Yerville 6 juillet 2025 11:00

Seine-Maritime

La Guinguette by Chez Jeannette de retour à Yerville dimanche 06 juillet golf rue des acacias Yerville Seine-Maritime

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-07-06 11:00:00

fin : 2025-07-06 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-07-06

Pour passer un bon moment en famille ou entre amis, la brasserie chez Jeannette vous propose une guinguette sur le Golf de YERVILLE.

Côté ambiance, pour que la fête soit plus folle c’est le groupe qui viendra « ambiancer » ce dimanche .

Au programme:

concerts gratuits

initiation au golf

jeux pour enfants

restauration susr place

marché artisanal

Alors n’hésitez plus et réserver vite !!!

Pour passer un bon moment en famille ou entre amis, la brasserie chez Jeannette vous propose une guinguette sur le Golf de YERVILLE.

Côté ambiance, pour que la fête soit plus folle c’est le groupe qui viendra « ambiancer » ce dimanche .

Au programme:

concerts gratuits

initiation au golf

jeux pour enfants

restauration susr place

marché artisanal

Alors n’hésitez plus et réserver vite !!! .

golf rue des acacias

Yerville 76760 Seine-Maritime Normandie +33 6 33 59 45 26

English : La Guinguette by Chez Jeannette de retour à Yerville dimanche 06 juillet

For a good time with family or friends, the brasserie chez Jeannette is offering a guinguette on the YERVILLE golf course.

To make things even crazier, the band will be on hand to set the mood on Sunday.

On the program

free concerts

golf initiation

games for children

on-site catering

craft market

So don’t hesitate and book now!

German :

Um eine schöne Zeit mit der Familie oder mit Freunden zu verbringen, bietet Ihnen die Brasserie chez Jeannette ein Guinguette auf dem Golfplatz von YERVILLE an.

Um die Stimmung zu heben, wird die Band an diesem Sonntag für die richtige Stimmung sorgen.

Auf dem Programm stehen:

kostenlose Konzerte

einführung in den Golfsport

spiele für Kinder

verpflegung vor Ort

kunsthandwerksmarkt

Also zögern Sie nicht länger und buchen Sie schnell!!!

Italiano :

Per divertirsi in famiglia o con gli amici, la brasserie chez Jeannette propone una guinguette sul campo da golf di YERVILLE.

Per rendere la festa ancora più divertente, domenica la banda sarà a disposizione per creare l’atmosfera.

In programma

concerti gratuiti

iniziazione al golf

giochi per bambini

ristorazione in loco

mercato dell’artigianato

Quindi non esitate e prenotate in fretta!

Espanol :

Para pasar un buen rato en familia o entre amigos, la brasserie chez Jeannette ofrece una guinguette en el campo de golf de YERVILLE.

Para que la fiesta sea aún más divertida, la banda musical se encargará de animar el ambiente el domingo.

En el programa

conciertos gratuitos

iniciación al golf

juegos para niños

catering in situ

mercado artesanal

No lo dude y reserve cuanto antes

L’événement La Guinguette by Chez Jeannette de retour à Yerville dimanche 06 juillet Yerville a été mis à jour le 2025-06-23 par Communauté de communes Plateau de Caux Doudeville Yerville