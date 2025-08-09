LA GUINGUETTE DE L’ÉTÉ MARCHE ARTISANAL Creissan
LA GUINGUETTE DE L’ÉTÉ MARCHE ARTISANAL Creissan samedi 9 août 2025.
LA GUINGUETTE DE L’ÉTÉ MARCHE ARTISANAL
Creissan Hérault
Début : 2025-08-09
fin : 2025-08-09
2025-08-09
Marché artisanal
Animation musicale avec Juke Box
petite restauration à partir de 19h00
Food Truck moules frites, pâtes thai
ouvert à tous
Creissan 34370 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 93 75 41
English :
Craft market
Musical entertainment with Juke Box
snack bar from 7:00 pm
Food Truck: fried mussels, Thai noodles
open to all
German :
Markt für Kunsthandwerk
Musikalische Unterhaltung mit Juke Box
kleine Imbisse ab 19.00 Uhr
Food Truck: Muscheln mit Pommes frites, Thai-Nudeln
offen für alle
Italiano :
Mercatino dell’artigianato
Intrattenimento musicale con Juke Box
snack bar dalle 19.00
Food Truck: cozze e patatine, noodles thailandesi
aperto a tutti
Espanol :
Mercado de artesanía
Animación musical con Juke Box
snack bar a partir de las 19.00 h
Food Truck: mejillones y patatas fritas, fideos tailandeses
abierto a todos
