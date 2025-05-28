LA GUINGUETTE ELECTRO À L’ARBRE BLANC – Montpellier, 28 mai 2025 07:00, Montpellier.

Hérault

LA GUINGUETTE ELECTRO À L’ARBRE BLANC Place Christophe Colomb Montpellier Hérault

Début : 2025-05-28

fin : 2025-05-31

2025-05-28

Guinguette Electro sera présente à l’Arbre Blanc du 28 au 31 mai.

L’entrée sera gratuite de 19h à 1h du matin

•mercredi 28 CLĀRĀ

•jeudi 29 NKSH

•vendredi 30 JIMIX

•samedi 31 LEMONSKY .

Place Christophe Colomb

Montpellier 34000 Hérault Occitanie

English :

Guinguette Electro will be at the Arbre Blanc from May 28 to 31.

Admission is free from 7pm to 1am

German :

Guinguette Electro wird vom 28. bis 31. Mai im L’Arbre Blanc stattfinden.

Der Eintritt ist von 19 Uhr bis 1 Uhr morgens kostenlos

Italiano :

Guinguette Electro sarà all’Arbre Blanc dal 28 al 31 maggio.

L’ingresso è gratuito dalle 19.00 all’1.00

Espanol :

Guinguette Electro estará en el Arbre Blanc del 28 al 31 de mayo.

La entrada es gratuita de 19:00 a 01:00

