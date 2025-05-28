LA GUINGUETTE ELECTRO À L’ARBRE BLANC – Montpellier, 28 mai 2025 07:00, Montpellier.
Hérault
LA GUINGUETTE ELECTRO À L’ARBRE BLANC Place Christophe Colomb Montpellier Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-05-28
fin : 2025-05-31
Date(s) :
2025-05-28
Guinguette Electro sera présente à l’Arbre Blanc du 28 au 31 mai.
L’entrée sera gratuite de 19h à 1h du matin
•mercredi 28 CLĀRĀ
•jeudi 29 NKSH
•vendredi 30 JIMIX
•samedi 31 LEMONSKY .
Place Christophe Colomb
Montpellier 34000 Hérault Occitanie
English :
Guinguette Electro will be at the Arbre Blanc from May 28 to 31.
Admission is free from 7pm to 1am
German :
Guinguette Electro wird vom 28. bis 31. Mai im L’Arbre Blanc stattfinden.
Der Eintritt ist von 19 Uhr bis 1 Uhr morgens kostenlos
Italiano :
Guinguette Electro sarà all’Arbre Blanc dal 28 al 31 maggio.
L’ingresso è gratuito dalle 19.00 all’1.00
Espanol :
Guinguette Electro estará en el Arbre Blanc del 28 al 31 de mayo.
La entrada es gratuita de 19:00 a 01:00
