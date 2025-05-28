LA GUINGUETTE ELECTRO AU FISE – Montpellier, 28 mai 2025 07:00, Montpellier.
Hérault
LA GUINGUETTE ELECTRO AU FISE Les Rives du lez Montpellier Hérault
Début : 2025-05-28
fin : 2025-05-30
2025-05-28
2025-05-29
2025-05-30
2025-05-31
Guinguette Electro aura une scène sur le FISE Montpellier
À l’espace Food court ( Espace Food Trucks. )
Nous jouerons de 17h30 à 21h du 28 mai au 1er juin, il y aura en moyenne trois DJ par journée pour animer l’évènement avec de la house music
Les Rives du lez
Montpellier 34000 Hérault Occitanie
English :
Guinguette Electro will have a stage at FISE Montpellier
At the Food court ( Food Trucks area. )
We will be playing from 5:30pm to 9pm from May 28th to June 1st, with an average of three DJs per day to liven up the event with house music
German :
Guinguette Electro wird eine Bühne auf dem FISE Montpellier haben
Auf dem Food Court ( Food Trucks Bereich. )
Wir werden vom 28. Mai bis zum 1. Juni von 17:30 bis 21:00 Uhr spielen, es werden durchschnittlich drei DJs pro Tag auflegen, um die Veranstaltung mit House-Musik zu untermalen
Italiano :
Guinguette Electro avrà una tappa al FISE di Montpellier
Presso la Food court (area Food Trucks)
Suoneremo dalle 17.30 alle 21.00 dal 28 maggio al 1° giugno. Ci saranno in media tre DJ al giorno per animare l’evento con musica house
Espanol :
Guinguette Electro tendrá un escenario en FISE Montpellier
En el patio de comidas (zona de Food Trucks)
Tocaremos de 17h30 a 21h00 del 28 de mayo al 1 de junio, y habrá una media de tres DJs al día para animar el evento con música house
