Guinguette Electro aura une scène sur le FISE Montpellier

À l’espace Food court ( Espace Food Trucks. )

Nous jouerons de 17h30 à 21h du 28 mai au 1er juin, il y aura en moyenne trois DJ par journée pour animer l’évènement avec de la house music

Inclus dans le pass Festivalier .

Les Rives du lez

Montpellier 34000 Hérault Occitanie

English :

Guinguette Electro will have a stage at FISE Montpellier

At the Food court ( Food Trucks area. )

We will be playing from 5:30pm to 9pm from May 28th to June 1st, with an average of three DJs per day to liven up the event with house music

German :

Guinguette Electro wird eine Bühne auf dem FISE Montpellier haben

Auf dem Food Court ( Food Trucks Bereich. )

Wir werden vom 28. Mai bis zum 1. Juni von 17:30 bis 21:00 Uhr spielen, es werden durchschnittlich drei DJs pro Tag auflegen, um die Veranstaltung mit House-Musik zu untermalen

Italiano :

Guinguette Electro avrà una tappa al FISE di Montpellier

Presso la Food court (area Food Trucks)

Suoneremo dalle 17.30 alle 21.00 dal 28 maggio al 1° giugno. Ci saranno in media tre DJ al giorno per animare l’evento con musica house

Espanol :

Guinguette Electro tendrá un escenario en FISE Montpellier

En el patio de comidas (zona de Food Trucks)

Tocaremos de 17h30 a 21h00 del 28 de mayo al 1 de junio, y habrá una media de tres DJs al día para animar el evento con música house

