La Joséphine Rue du Commandant Grelet Le Boupère

La Joséphine
Rue du Commandant Grelet La Charmille Le Boupère Vendée
Début : 2025-10-04 10:00:00
fin : 2025-10-04
La Joséphine au Boupère.
Départ de la Joséphine (5 km) à 10h + atelier autopalpation (sous-réserve) ÉHPAD de la Charmille
Parcours fléché de 5km Départ de La Charmille Don au profit de la ligue contre le cancer. .
Rue du Commandant Grelet La Charmille Le Boupère 85510 Vendée Pays de la Loire +33 2 51 91 41 65
