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LA LEGENDE DE L’OISEAU BLEU CHAPITEAU MEDRANO Chalons En Champagne

LA LEGENDE DE L’OISEAU BLEU CHAPITEAU MEDRANO Chalons En Champagne

LA LEGENDE DE L’OISEAU BLEU CHAPITEAU MEDRANO Chalons En Champagne jeudi 16 avril 2026.

Lieu : CHAPITEAU MEDRANO

Adresse : PARC DES EXPOSITIONS

Ville : 51000 Chalons En Champagne

Département : 51

Début : 2026-04-16

Fin : 2026-04-16

Heure de début : 14:30

LA LEGENDE DE L’OISEAU BLEU Début : 2026-04-16 à 14:30. Tarif : – euros.

Pour obtenir votre billet, le mieux est d’aller sur le site de l’organisateur ou du lieu afin d’obtenir le meilleur tarif.

CHAPITEAU MEDRANO PARC DES EXPOSITIONS 51000 Chalons En Champagne 51

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