La Libération entre fiction et réalité, avec Joseph Militano. Médiathèque Joseph Schaefer Bitche

La Libération entre fiction et réalité, avec Joseph Militano.

Médiathèque Joseph Schaefer 44 rue Saint Augustin Bitche Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

0

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-03-14 15:00:00

fin : 2026-03-14 16:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-03-14

Fils d’un vétéran américain, Joseph Militano, ému par le sort des civils durant la Seconde Guerre Mondiale, a souhaité écrire un livre inspiré de faits réels. Intitulé The Sons of Bitche , il y rend hommage aux civils et aux soldats.

Lors de cette rencontre, l’auteur présentera le parcours de la 100e division d’infanterie. Des familles de vétérans seront également présentes pour partager le témoignage de leurs parents durant l’hiver 1944-1945.

Un temps d’échange avec l’auteur et une séance de dédicace du livre en version française ou anglaise seront prévus à l’issue de la rencontre.

Dans le cadre de l’anniversaire de la Libération du Pays de Bitche.

Tout public dès 12 ans 1h30 sur inscriptionTout public

0 .

Médiathèque Joseph Schaefer 44 rue Saint Augustin Bitche 57230 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 06 15 76 contact@mediatheque-josephschaefer.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The son of an American veteran, Joseph Militano was moved by the fate of civilians during the Second World War, and decided to write a book inspired by real events. Entitled The Sons of Bitche , it pays tribute to both civilians and soldiers.

At this meeting, the author will present the story of the 100th Infantry Division. Families of veterans will also be present to share their parents’ accounts of the winter of 1944-1945.

The event will be followed by a discussion with the author and a book signing in French or English.

As part of the anniversary of the Liberation of the Pays de Bitche.

All ages 12 and up 1h30 registration required

L’événement La Libération entre fiction et réalité, avec Joseph Militano. Bitche a été mis à jour le 2026-02-28 par OT DU PAYS DE BITCHE