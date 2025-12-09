LA LIGUE DES OBJETS ELMEDIATOR Perpignan

LA LIGUE DES OBJETS

ELMEDIATOR Avenue du Général Leclerc Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2026-02-12 20:30:00

fin : 2026-02-12

2026-02-12

Au Mediator, Un concert en coproduction avec Jazzèbre

En soutien à l’association Aziza.

English :

At the Mediator, a concert co-produced with Jazzèbre

In support of the Aziza association.

