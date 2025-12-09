LA LIGUE DES OBJETS ELMEDIATOR Perpignan
LA LIGUE DES OBJETS ELMEDIATOR Perpignan jeudi 12 février 2026.
LA LIGUE DES OBJETS
ELMEDIATOR Avenue du Général Leclerc Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 2 – 2 – 2
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-02-12 20:30:00
fin : 2026-02-12
Date(s) :
2026-02-12
Au Mediator, Un concert en coproduction avec Jazzèbre
En soutien à l’association Aziza.
.
ELMEDIATOR Avenue du Général Leclerc Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie
English :
At the Mediator, a concert co-produced with Jazzèbre
In support of the Aziza association.
L’événement LA LIGUE DES OBJETS Perpignan a été mis à jour le 2025-12-09 par PERPIGNAN TOURISME