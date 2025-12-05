La magie de Noël de Lucé Lucé
Lucé Eure-et-Loir
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Début : 2025-12-05
fin : 2025-12-07
2025-12-05
La magie de Noël fera son grand retour féérique Marché de Noël, spectacles, animations, chalet du Père Noël, concert, restauration… Tout sera réuni pour un week-end de féerie en attendant les fêtes.Familles
Lucé 28110 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 37 25 68 25
English :
The magic of Christmas is back with a bang: Christmas market, shows, entertainment, Santa’s chalet, concerts, food and drink? It’s all set for an enchanting weekend in the run-up to the festive season.
German :
Der Weihnachtszauber kehrt zurück: Weihnachtsmarkt, Aufführungen, Animationen, Hütte des Weihnachtsmanns, Konzert, Restaurants? Alles ist versammelt, um ein zauberhaftes Wochenende in Erwartung der Feiertage zu verbringen.
Italiano :
La magia del Natale è tornata con il botto: mercatino di Natale, spettacoli, intrattenimento, chalet di Babbo Natale, concerti, cibo e bevande? Tutto si riunisce per un weekend magico in vista delle festività.
Espanol :
La magia de la Navidad vuelve con fuerza: mercado navideño, espectáculos, animaciones, chalet de Papá Noel, conciertos, comida y bebida? Un fin de semana lleno de encanto en vísperas de las fiestas.
