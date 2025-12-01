LA MAGIE DE NOËL COUVENT DES JACOBINS Toulouse

LA MAGIE DE NOËL COUVENT DES JACOBINS Toulouse samedi 20 décembre 2025.

LA MAGIE DE NOËL

COUVENT DES JACOBINS Allée Maurice Prin Toulouse Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – – EUR

Tarif enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-20 15:00:00

fin : 2025-12-31 16:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-12-20 2025-12-21 2025-12-23 2025-12-24 2025-12-26 2025-12-27 2025-12-28 2025-12-30 2025-12-31

Une animation qui vous invite à explorer la magie de Noël sous un angle inédit, entre folklore, rituels et anecdotes fascinantes.

Noël, ce n’est pas seulement un sapin décoré ou des cadeaux au pied de la cheminée. C’est une fête riche en histoires, en traditions et en symboles qui varient selon les époques et les cultures. L’animation vous invite à explorer la magie de Noël sous un angle inédit, entre folklore, rituels et anecdotes fascinantes.

Bon à savoir

– À partir de 6 ans .

COUVENT DES JACOBINS Allée Maurice Prin Toulouse 31000 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 22 23 81 publics.jacobins@mairie-toulouse.fr

English :

An animation that invites you to explore the magic of Christmas from a new angle, with folklore, rituals and fascinating anecdotes.

German :

Eine Animation, die Sie dazu einlädt, den Zauber von Weihnachten aus einem ganz neuen Blickwinkel zu erkunden, zwischen Folklore, Ritualen und faszinierenden Anekdoten.

Italiano :

Un’animazione che invita a esplorare la magia del Natale da una nuova prospettiva, con folklore, rituali e aneddoti affascinanti.

Espanol :

Una animación que le invita a explorar la magia de la Navidad desde un nuevo ángulo, con folclore, rituales y anécdotas fascinantes.

L’événement LA MAGIE DE NOËL Toulouse a été mis à jour le 2025-09-24 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE