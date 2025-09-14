La Manufacture de Baccarat L’essor du Cristal Lieu-dit Norroy Maison de la Forêt Saint-Sauveur

Lieu-dit Norroy Maison de la Forêt 201 Route de Machet Saint-Sauveur Meurthe-et-Moselle

Gratuit

Gratuit

Dimanche 2025-09-14 15:00:00

2025-09-14 16:30:00

2025-09-14

De 1764 à 1900, la Manufacture de Baccarat connaît un essor remarquable dans l’art du cristal et s’impose comme une référence. Avec Sébastien Bonhomme, replongez dans cette période où innovation et élégance façonnaient des pièces d’exception.

Le dimanche 14 septembre à 15h00. Tout public, gratuit.

Sur inscription maisondelaforet@ccvp.fr | 03 83 71 23 25Tout public

Lieu-dit Norroy Maison de la Forêt 201 Route de Machet Saint-Sauveur 54480 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 71 23 25 maisondelaforet@ccvp.fr

English :

From 1764 to 1900, the Manufacture de Baccarat underwent a remarkable expansion in the art of crystal, establishing itself as a benchmark. With Sébastien Bonhomme, step back in time to a period when innovation and elegance shaped exceptional pieces.

Sunday, September 14, 3pm. Open to all, free of charge.

Registration: maisondelaforet@ccvp.fr | 03 83 71 23 25

German :

Von 1764 bis 1900 erlebte die Manufaktur von Baccarat einen bemerkenswerten Aufschwung in der Kristallkunst und setzte sich als Referenz durch. Mit Sébastien Bonhomme tauchen Sie in diese Zeit ein, in der Innovation und Eleganz zu außergewöhnlichen Stücken führten.

Am Sonntag, den 14. September um 15:00 Uhr. Für alle Altersgruppen, kostenlos.

Nach Anmeldung: maisondelaforet@ccvp.fr | 03 83 71 23 25

Italiano :

Dal 1764 al 1900, la Manifattura di Baccarat ha vissuto un notevole boom nell’arte del cristallo, diventando un punto di riferimento. Sébastien Bonhomme vi riporta indietro nel tempo, in un periodo in cui innovazione ed eleganza davano vita a pezzi eccezionali.

Domenica 14 settembre alle 15.00. Aperto a tutti, gratuito.

Iscrizione obbligatoria: maisondelaforet@ccvp.fr | 03 83 71 23 25

Espanol :

De 1764 a 1900, la Manufactura de Baccarat experimentó un notable auge en el arte del cristal y se convirtió en un referente. Sébastien Bonhomme le transporta a una época en la que la innovación y la elegancia daban forma a piezas excepcionales.

Domingo 14 de septiembre a las 15.00 h. Entrada libre y gratuita.

Inscripción obligatoria: maisondelaforet@ccvp.fr | 03 83 71 23 25

