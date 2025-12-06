La marche de Romain Mazerolles
La marche de Romain Mazerolles samedi 6 décembre 2025.
La marche de Romain
Foyer rural Mazerolles Pyrénées-Atlantiques
Début : 2025-12-06
fin : 2025-12-06
2025-12-06
Dans le cadre du Téléthon. 8h30 accueil café. 9h marche avec 3 distances proposées 8, 10 et 12 km. 11 h 30 démonstration de taï-chi Chi Gong. 12h repas garbure. Des jeux de société termineront cette après-midi. Inscription chez Vival. .
Foyer rural Mazerolles 64230 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 59 77 17 80
