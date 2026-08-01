La Matière en fête au Moulin de Buding Buding

Informations pratiques

Buding

La Matière en fête au Moulin de Buding

8 rue du Moulin Buding Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

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Tarif enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-08-17 14:00:00

fin : 2026-08-21 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-17

Plongez au cœur de la création ! Pendant 5 jours, la matière prend vie sous vos yeux…

¿¿¿¿¿ Tout au long de la semaine, Sylvain DIVO et La Forge de la Canner uniront leur talent pour façonner une sculpture monumentale en direct, une œuvre unique qui grandira jour après jour devant vous.

¿¿ Une semaine créative et familiale vous attend avec

¿ Des ateliers manuels tous les après-midis de 14 h à 18 h cuir, verre, bois, vannerie, poterie, couture, magie et bien plus encore !

¿¿ Et une nocturne magique le vendredi 21 août dès 18 h marché du terroir & de l’artisanat, saveurs locales , créations authentiques, déambulations avec la Compagnie de l’Alérion … et un spectaculaire show de feu avec la compagnie Washasha pour illuminer votre soirée … une soirée à ne pas manquer !

¿¿ Ateliers à partir de 2€ / enfant, les fons récoltés seront reversés à l’association Une main pour un espoir

¿¿ Sur place guinguette gourmandeTout public

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8 rue du Moulin Buding 57920 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 82 83 64 62 animation@arcmosellan.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Dive into the heart of creation! For 5 days, the material comes to life right before your eyes…

%BF%BF%BF%BF%BF Throughout the week, Sylvain DIVO and La Forge de la Canner will combine their talents to create a monumental sculpture live on stage—a one-of-a-kind work that will take shape day by day right before your eyes.

%BF%BF A creative, family-friendly week awaits you, featuring:

%BF Hands-on workshops every afternoon from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.: leatherwork, glass, wood, basket weaving, pottery, sewing, magic, and much more!

%BF%BF And a magical evening event on Friday, August 21, starting at 6:00 p.m.: a local produce and crafts market, local flavors, authentic creations, and street performances by the Compagnie de l’Alérion… and a spectacular fire show with the Washasha troupe to light up your evening—an evening you won’t want to miss!

%BF%BF Workshops starting at 2? per child; proceeds will be donated to the charity Une main pour un espoir

%BF%BF On-site: gourmet open-air café

L’événement La Matière en fête au Moulin de Buding Buding a été mis à jour le 2026-08-13 par COMMUNAUTE DE COMMUNES DE L’ARC MOSELLAN