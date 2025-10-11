LA MÉTHODE DU DR. SPONGIAK L’Archipel Perpignan

L’Archipel Avenue Général Leclerc Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10

Tarif enfant
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-11 11:00:00
fin : 2025-10-11 11:50:00

Date(s) :
2025-10-11

L’Archipel Le Carré Théâtre d’ombres Théodora Ramaekers et Sabine Durand | Moquette Production
English :

L’Archipel Le Carré Shadow Theatre Théodora Ramaekers and Sabine Durand | Moquette Production

German :

L’Archipel Le Carré Schattentheater Théodora Ramaekers und Sabine Durand | Moquette Production

Italiano :

L’Archipel Le Carré Teatro delle ombre Théodora Ramaekers e Sabine Durand | Produzione Moquette

Espanol :

L’Archipel Le Carré Teatro de sombras Théodora Ramaekers y Sabine Durand | Moquette Production

