LA MÉTHODE DU DR. SPONGIAK L’Archipel Perpignan

L’Archipel Avenue Général Leclerc Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10
Tarif enfant
Début : 2025-10-11 11:00:00
fin : 2025-10-11 11:50:00
2025-10-11
L’Archipel Le Carré Théâtre d’ombres Théodora Ramaekers et Sabine Durand | Moquette Production
L’Archipel Avenue Général Leclerc Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie
L’Archipel Le Carré Shadow Theatre Théodora Ramaekers and Sabine Durand | Moquette Production
L’Archipel Le Carré Schattentheater Théodora Ramaekers und Sabine Durand | Moquette Production
L’Archipel Le Carré Teatro delle ombre Théodora Ramaekers e Sabine Durand | Produzione Moquette
L’Archipel Le Carré Teatro de sombras Théodora Ramaekers y Sabine Durand | Moquette Production
