La Nef Atelier Chant et harmonie rue Louis Pergaud Angoulême

Début : 2025-10-08 18:00:00

fin : 2025-10-08 21:00:00

2025-10-08

Pour chanter à plusieurs voix, il faut déjà être à l’écoute de la mélodie et de l’esthétique de votre composition.

rue Louis Pergaud La Nef Angoulême 16000 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 45 25 97 00 info@lanef-musiques.com

English :

To sing in several voices, you need to be attuned to the melody and aesthetics of your composition.

German :

Um mehrstimmig zu singen, müssen Sie bereits auf die Melodie und die Ästhetik Ihrer Komposition hören.

Italiano :

Per cantare a più voci, è necessario essere consapevoli della melodia e dell’estetica della composizione.

Espanol :

Para cantar a varias voces, hay que tener en cuenta la melodía y la estética de la composición.

