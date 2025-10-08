La Nef Atelier Chant et harmonie rue Louis Pergaud Angoulême
La Nef Atelier Chant et harmonie rue Louis Pergaud Angoulême mercredi 8 octobre 2025.
La Nef Atelier Chant et harmonie
rue Louis Pergaud La Nef Angoulême Charente
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-08 18:00:00
fin : 2025-10-08 21:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-10-08
Pour chanter à plusieurs voix, il faut déjà être à l’écoute de la mélodie et de l’esthétique de votre composition.
.
rue Louis Pergaud La Nef Angoulême 16000 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 45 25 97 00 info@lanef-musiques.com
English :
To sing in several voices, you need to be attuned to the melody and aesthetics of your composition.
German :
Um mehrstimmig zu singen, müssen Sie bereits auf die Melodie und die Ästhetik Ihrer Komposition hören.
Italiano :
Per cantare a più voci, è necessario essere consapevoli della melodia e dell’estetica della composizione.
Espanol :
Para cantar a varias voces, hay que tener en cuenta la melodía y la estética de la composición.
L’événement La Nef Atelier Chant et harmonie Angoulême a été mis à jour le 2025-09-20 par Office de Tourisme du Pays d’Angoulême