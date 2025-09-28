La Nojambée 2025 Nogent-le-Rotrou

La Nojambée 2025 Nogent-le-Rotrou dimanche 28 septembre 2025.

La Nojambée 2025

2 Rue Gustave Lebon Nogent-le-Rotrou Eure-et-Loir

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-09-28 08:30:00

fin : 2025-09-28

Date(s) :

2025-09-28

La 13e édition de la Nojambée déboule !

Orgnisée par l’ASNR.

Renseignements & inscriptions https://protiming.fr/Runnings/detail/7571-La-Nojambee

La célèbre course de Nogent-le-Rotrou est de retour pour la 13e édition !

Avec de nouveaux parcours et un nouveau départ, venez participez. Différents parcours sont proposés :

9h randonnée 13 km

9h Courses 5,3 km

9h45 Courses 10,3 km

A partir de 11h Courses jeunes

Un programme pour satisfaire toute la famille !

Inscriptions en ligne sur Protiming ou sur place (tarif majoré)

Certificat médical obligatoire / copie de licence pour les adhérents.

POUR LES MINEURS:

Autorisation parentale et questionnaire de santé

➡️ Pour vous inscrire ou récupérer votre dossards plusieurs rendez-vous :

· Inscriptions sur PROTIMING.FR

· Le samedi 27 septembre de 14h à 17h à la salle Simone Signoret

· Le jour de l’événement au plus tard 30 min avant votre départ .

2 Rue Gustave Lebon Nogent-le-Rotrou 28400 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire asnrathle@gmail.com

English :

The 13th edition of the Nojambée is here!

Organized by ASNR.

Information & registration: https://protiming.fr/Runnings/detail/7571-La-Nojambee

German :

Die 13. Ausgabe der Nojambée rollt an!

Organisiert von der ASNR.

Informationen & Anmeldungen: https://protiming.fr/Runnings/detail/7571-La-Nojambee

Italiano :

La 13a edizione della Nojambée è in arrivo!

Organizzata da ASNR.

Informazioni e iscrizioni: https://protiming.fr/Runnings/detail/7571-La-Nojambee

Espanol :

¡Ya está aquí la 13ª edición de la Nojambée!

Organizada por ASNR.

Información e inscripciones: https://protiming.fr/Runnings/detail/7571-La-Nojambee

L’événement La Nojambée 2025 Nogent-le-Rotrou a été mis à jour le 2025-08-11 par OTs DU PERCHE