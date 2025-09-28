La Nojambée 2025 Nogent-le-Rotrou
La Nojambée 2025 Nogent-le-Rotrou dimanche 28 septembre 2025.
La Nojambée 2025
2 Rue Gustave Lebon Nogent-le-Rotrou Eure-et-Loir
Début : 2025-09-28 08:30:00
fin : 2025-09-28
2025-09-28
La 13e édition de la Nojambée déboule !
Orgnisée par l’ASNR.
Renseignements & inscriptions https://protiming.fr/Runnings/detail/7571-La-Nojambee
La célèbre course de Nogent-le-Rotrou est de retour pour la 13e édition !
Avec de nouveaux parcours et un nouveau départ, venez participez. Différents parcours sont proposés :
9h randonnée 13 km
9h Courses 5,3 km
9h45 Courses 10,3 km
A partir de 11h Courses jeunes
Un programme pour satisfaire toute la famille !
Inscriptions en ligne sur Protiming ou sur place (tarif majoré)
Certificat médical obligatoire / copie de licence pour les adhérents.
POUR LES MINEURS:
Autorisation parentale et questionnaire de santé
➡️ Pour vous inscrire ou récupérer votre dossards plusieurs rendez-vous :
· Inscriptions sur PROTIMING.FR
· Le samedi 27 septembre de 14h à 17h à la salle Simone Signoret
· Le jour de l’événement au plus tard 30 min avant votre départ .
English :
The 13th edition of the Nojambée is here!
Organized by ASNR.
Information & registration: https://protiming.fr/Runnings/detail/7571-La-Nojambee
German :
Die 13. Ausgabe der Nojambée rollt an!
Organisiert von der ASNR.
Informationen & Anmeldungen: https://protiming.fr/Runnings/detail/7571-La-Nojambee
Italiano :
La 13a edizione della Nojambée è in arrivo!
Organizzata da ASNR.
Informazioni e iscrizioni: https://protiming.fr/Runnings/detail/7571-La-Nojambee
Espanol :
¡Ya está aquí la 13ª edición de la Nojambée!
Organizada por ASNR.
Información e inscripciones: https://protiming.fr/Runnings/detail/7571-La-Nojambee
