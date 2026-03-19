LA NOTORIÉTÉ DES VINS CATALANS AU TEMPS DES ROYAUMES DE MAJORQUE ET D’ARAGON PAR PIERRE TORRES OENOLOGUE

Avenue Léon-Jean Grégory Le Boulou Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-10 18:00:00

fin : 2026-04-10

Date(s) :

2026-04-10

Dans le cadre de la Sant Jordi, la médiathèque vous invite à la conférence La notoriété des vins catalans au temps des royaumes de Majorque et d’Aragon par Pierre Torres Oenologue. Pierre Torrès, ingénieur agronome perpignanais, spécialiste des vig…

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Avenue Léon-Jean Grégory Le Boulou 66160 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 83 75 00 mediatheque@mairie-leboulou.fr

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English :

As part of Sant Jordi celebrations, the mediatheque invites you to a lecture on The reputation of Catalan wines during the reigns of Majorca and Aragon by Pierre Torres, oenologist. Pierre Torrès, an agricultural engineer from Perpignan, specializes in…

L’événement LA NOTORIÉTÉ DES VINS CATALANS AU TEMPS DES ROYAUMES DE MAJORQUE ET D’ARAGON PAR PIERRE TORRES OENOLOGUE Le Boulou a été mis à jour le 2026-03-19 par CDT66