LA NUIT DE LA TRUFFE

Villeneuve-Minervois Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-02-07 20:00:00

fin : 2026-02-07

Date(s) :

2026-02-07

Les amateurs de repas truffés ont rendez-vous ce samedi soir pour un rendez-vous gastronomique d’exception.

La culture et la récolte de la truffe sont devenues une réalité dans l’Aude.

500 Audois sont maintenant rassemblés en association pour faire partager leur passion du diamant noir.

Programme détaillé à venir.

.

Villeneuve-Minervois 11160 Aude Occitanie +33 7 88 72 97 71 info@aude-truffes.com

English :

This Saturday evening, lovers of truffle-flavored meals will be treated to an exceptional gastronomic rendezvous.

Growing and harvesting truffles has become a reality in the Aude region.

500 Aude residents have now formed an association to share their passion for the black diamond.

Detailed program to follow.

German :

Liebhaber von Trüffelgerichten treffen sich am Samstagabend zu einem außergewöhnlichen gastronomischen Treffen.

Der Anbau und die Ernte von Trüffeln sind im Departement Aude zu einer festen Größe geworden.

500 Audois haben sich nun in einem Verband zusammengeschlossen, um ihre Leidenschaft für den schwarzen Diamanten zu teilen.

Detailliertes Programm folgt.

Italiano :

Questo sabato sera, gli amanti dei piatti al sapore di tartufo avranno a disposizione un’eccezionale offerta gastronomica.

La coltivazione e la raccolta del tartufo sono diventate una realtà nell’Aude.

500 abitanti dell’Aude hanno costituito un’associazione per condividere la loro passione per il diamante nero.

Il programma dettagliato seguirà.

Espanol :

Este sábado por la noche, los amantes de los platos con sabor a trufa disfrutarán de un placer gastronómico excepcional.

El cultivo y la recolección de trufas se han convertido en una realidad en el Aude.

500 vecinos del Aude se han asociado para compartir su pasión por el diamante negro.

Programa detallado en breve.

L’événement LA NUIT DE LA TRUFFE Villeneuve-Minervois a été mis à jour le 2025-11-13 par A.D.T. de l’Aude 11 OT Grand Carcassonne Tourisme