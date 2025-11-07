La nuit des Bouharts Départ du Camping L’Airial Soustons
La nuit des Bouharts Départ du Camping L’Airial Soustons vendredi 7 novembre 2025.
La nuit des Bouharts
Départ du Camping L’Airial 61 Avenue de Port d’Albret Soustons Landes
Tarif : 20 – 20 – EUR
Tarif de base plein tarif
Début : 2025-11-07
2025-11-07
Rando nocturne VTT 15 ou 30km
Limité à 100 participants
Repas inclus à l’inscription (boisson, poulet basquaise et dessert)
Départ du Camping L’Airial 61 Avenue de Port d’Albret Soustons 40140 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine
English : La nuit des Bouharts
15 or 30km night mountain bike ride
Limited to 100 participants
Meal included with registration (drink, poulet basquaise and dessert)
German : La nuit des Bouharts
Nachtwanderung Mountainbike 15 oder 30km
Begrenzt auf 100 Teilnehmer
Mahlzeit bei der Anmeldung inbegriffen (Getränk, Hühnchen Baskisch und Dessert)
Italiano :
Escursione notturna in mountain bike di 15 o 30 km
Limitato a 100 partecipanti
Pasto incluso con l’iscrizione (bevanda, poulet basquaise e dessert)
Espanol : La nuit des Bouharts
Paseo nocturno en bicicleta de montaña de 15 o 30 km
Limitado a 100 participantes
Comida incluida con la inscripción (bebida, poulet basquaise y postre)
