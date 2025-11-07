Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

La nuit des Bouharts Départ du Camping L’Airial Soustons

La nuit des Bouharts

La nuit des Bouharts Départ du Camping L’Airial Soustons vendredi 7 novembre 2025.

La nuit des Bouharts

Départ du Camping L’Airial 61 Avenue de Port d’Albret Soustons Landes

Tarif : 20 – 20 – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-11-07
fin : 2025-11-07

Date(s) :
2025-11-07

Rando nocturne VTT 15 ou 30km
Limité à 100 participants
Repas inclus à l’inscription (boisson, poulet basquaise et dessert)
Rando nocturne VTT 15 ou 30km
Limité à 100 participants
Repas inclus à l’inscription (boisson, poulet basquaise et dessert)   .

Départ du Camping L’Airial 61 Avenue de Port d’Albret Soustons 40140 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine  

English : La nuit des Bouharts

15 or 30km night mountain bike ride
Limited to 100 participants
Meal included with registration (drink, poulet basquaise and dessert)

German : La nuit des Bouharts

Nachtwanderung Mountainbike 15 oder 30km
Begrenzt auf 100 Teilnehmer
Mahlzeit bei der Anmeldung inbegriffen (Getränk, Hühnchen Baskisch und Dessert)

Italiano :

Escursione notturna in mountain bike di 15 o 30 km
Limitato a 100 partecipanti
Pasto incluso con l’iscrizione (bevanda, poulet basquaise e dessert)

Espanol : La nuit des Bouharts

Paseo nocturno en bicicleta de montaña de 15 o 30 km
Limitado a 100 participantes
Comida incluida con la inscripción (bebida, poulet basquaise y postre)

L’événement La nuit des Bouharts Soustons a été mis à jour le 2025-10-29 par OTI LAS