La nuit des Bouharts Départ du Camping L’Airial Soustons

La nuit des Bouharts

Départ du Camping L’Airial 61 Avenue de Port d’Albret Soustons Landes

Début : 2025-11-07

fin : 2025-11-07

2025-11-07

Rando nocturne VTT 15 ou 30km

Limité à 100 participants

Repas inclus à l’inscription (boisson, poulet basquaise et dessert)

Départ du Camping L’Airial 61 Avenue de Port d’Albret Soustons 40140 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine

English : La nuit des Bouharts

15 or 30km night mountain bike ride

Limited to 100 participants

Meal included with registration (drink, poulet basquaise and dessert)

German : La nuit des Bouharts

Nachtwanderung Mountainbike 15 oder 30km

Begrenzt auf 100 Teilnehmer

Mahlzeit bei der Anmeldung inbegriffen (Getränk, Hühnchen Baskisch und Dessert)

Italiano :

Escursione notturna in mountain bike di 15 o 30 km

Limitato a 100 partecipanti

Pasto incluso con l’iscrizione (bevanda, poulet basquaise e dessert)

Espanol : La nuit des Bouharts

Paseo nocturno en bicicleta de montaña de 15 o 30 km

Limitado a 100 participantes

Comida incluida con la inscripción (bebida, poulet basquaise y postre)

