LA NUIT DES ETOILES À L’ARBORETUM DE LUNEL Lunel

LA NUIT DES ETOILES À L’ARBORETUM DE LUNEL

Chemin du Gazon Lunel Hérault

L’office de Tourisme du Pays de Lunel et l’association d’astronomie « Ciel mon ami » vous invitent à lever le nez au ciel, vers l’infini… Et au-delà !

L’époque est idéale, l’été et la douceur des températures nocturnes incitent à veiller. Le spectacle est gratuit, il est accessible à tous et ne nécessite aucune connaissance préalable. Seule la curiosité en est la clé d’accès.

Le programme

– Ouverture du parc à 18h

– De la tombée de la nuit à minuit

Observez le ciel à l’aide d’un télescope et échangeons.

Contemplez les étoiles à l’oeil nu à l’aide d’une application en réalité augmentée.

(Pensez à amener votre smartphone et votre chaise longue !)

de 18h à 00h .

Chemin du Gazon Lunel 34400 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 71 01 37 contact@ot-paysdelunel.fr

English :

The Pays de Lunel Tourist Office and the astronomy association « Ciel mon ami » invite you to look up at the sky, towards infinity… And beyond!

It’s the perfect time of year, with summer and mild night-time temperatures encouraging you to stay up. The show is free, accessible to all and requires no prior knowledge. Curiosity is the only key.

German :

Das Fremdenverkehrsamt des Pays de Lunel und der Astronomieverein « Ciel mon ami » laden Sie ein, den Blick in den Himmel zu heben, in die Unendlichkeit… Und darüber hinaus!

Der Zeitpunkt ist ideal, denn der Sommer und die milden Nachttemperaturen laden dazu ein, wachsam zu sein. Das Spektakel ist kostenlos, für jedermann zugänglich und erfordert keinerlei Vorkenntnisse. Nur Neugierde ist der Schlüssel zum Zugang.

Italiano :

L’Ufficio del Turismo del Pays de Lunel e l’associazione astronomica « Ciel mon ami » vi invitano a guardare il cielo, verso l’infinito… e oltre! E oltre!

È il momento ideale dell’anno, con l’estate e le temperature notturne miti che invitano a tenere d’occhio il cielo. Lo spettacolo è gratuito, accessibile a tutti e non richiede alcuna conoscenza preliminare. L’unica chiave è la curiosità.

Espanol :

La Oficina de Turismo del País de Lunel y la asociación astronómica « Ciel mon ami » le invitan a mirar al cielo, hacia el infinito… Y más allá. ¡Y más allá!

El verano y las suaves temperaturas nocturnas invitan a mirar al cielo. El espectáculo es gratuito, accesible a todos y no requiere conocimientos previos. La curiosidad es la única clave.

