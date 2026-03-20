LA NUIT DES LUCIOLES

6 Cours Napoléon Saint-Geniès-de-Fontedit Hérault

Tarif : 0 – 0 – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-11

fin : 2026-04-11

Date(s) :

2026-04-11

Prend tes baskets, ta frontale et ta bonne humeur et viens marcher pour de bonnes causes ! Rendez-vous 19h30 salle Jean Moulin.

Ambiance conviale, restauration sympa et bonne humeur au programme avec Steph Roultaboul et ROULTABOUL LOVE CLUB, feu d artifice, fanfare Pena Colada

Au profit de Bonheur d’Enfants et de la Ligue contre le cancer. inscription sur place.

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6 Cours Napoléon Saint-Geniès-de-Fontedit 34480 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 36 22 05

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Grab your sneakers, your headlamp and your good mood and come and walk for a good cause! Rendezvous at 7.30pm in the Salle Jean Moulin.

Convivial ambience, food and fun with Steph Roultaboul and ROULTABOUL LOVE CLUB, fireworks, Pena Colada brass band

In aid of Bonheur d’Enfants and the Ligue contre le cancer. Registration on site.

L’événement LA NUIT DES LUCIOLES Saint-Geniès-de-Fontedit a été mis à jour le 2026-03-18 par 34 OT AVANT-MONTS