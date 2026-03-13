La Nuit du Raï El Besta, Mohamed El Khatib, Karaïoké Théâtres romains de Lyon Le grand théâtre Lyon 5e Arrondissement

La Nuit du Raï El Besta, Mohamed El Khatib, Karaïoké

Théâtres romains de Lyon Le grand théâtre 6 rue de l’Antiquaille Lyon 5e Arrondissement Rhône

Tarif : 13 – 13 – 13 EUR

Tarif réduit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-25 20:00:00

fin : 2026-07-25

Date(s) :

2026-07-25

Une soirée tournée vers les rivages méridionaux du bassin méditerranéen, dont les standards anciens et modernes vont faire vibrer le public de Fourvière, qui pourra d’abord donner de la voix avec le Karaïoké.

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Théâtres romains de Lyon Le grand théâtre 6 rue de l’Antiquaille Lyon 5e Arrondissement 69005 Rhône Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 72 32 00 00 contact@nuitsdefourviere.fr

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English :

An evening turned towards the southern shores of the Mediterranean basin, whose standards ? ancient and modern ? will thrill the Fourvière public, who can first give their voices to the Karaïoké.

L’événement La Nuit du Raï El Besta, Mohamed El Khatib, Karaïoké Lyon 5e Arrondissement a été mis à jour le 2026-03-13 par Lyon Tourisme et Congrès ONLYLYON Tourisme