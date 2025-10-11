La promesse de Brel Arnaud ASKOY Centre culturel Mauvezin Fumel

La promesse de Brel Arnaud ASKOY

Centre culturel Mauvezin 160 Rue du Centre Culturel Fumel Lot-et-Garonne

Tarif : 38 – 38 – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

2025-10-11

Excellent spectacle pour une prestation remarquable. Les interprétations sont toutes magistrales. Arnaud ASKOY vit et habite les chansons de BREL. Sans rechercher l’imitation, il sert le grand artiste avec deux excellents musiciens (dont Roland Romanelli, arrangeur hors pair et accordéoniste de Barbara pendant 20 ans). .

Centre culturel Mauvezin 160 Rue du Centre Culturel Fumel 47500 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine

English : La promesse de Brel Arnaud ASKOY

An excellent show for a remarkable performance. The performances are all masterful. Arnaud Askoy lives and inhabits Brel’s songs. Without seeking imitation, he serves the great artist with two excellent musicians (including Roland Romanelli).

German : La promesse de Brel Arnaud ASKOY

Ausgezeichnete Aufführung für eine bemerkenswerte Leistung. Die Interpretationen sind alle meisterhaft. Arnaud ASKOY lebt und wohnt in den Liedern von BREL. Ohne die Nachahmung zu suchen, dient er dem großen Künstler mit zwei ausgezeichneten Musikern (darunter Roland Romanelli)

Italiano :

Uno spettacolo eccellente e una performance notevole. Le interpretazioni sono tutte magistrali. Arnaud ASKOY vive e respira le canzoni di BREL. Senza cercare di imitarlo, serve il grande artista con due eccellenti musicisti (tra cui Roland Romanelli)

Espanol : La promesse de Brel Arnaud ASKOY

Un espectáculo excelente y una interpretación extraordinaria. Las interpretaciones son todas magistrales. Arnaud ASKOY vive y respira las canciones de BREL. Sin intentar imitarle, sirve al gran artista con dos músicos excelentes (entre ellos Roland Romanelli)

