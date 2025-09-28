La Quête Fantastique Le mystère des Dragons (Tome 2) Escape Game Urbain Le Puy-en-Velay

place du Clauzel Le Puy-en-Velay Haute-Loire

Tarif : 12 – 12 – 14 EUR

Début : 2025-09-28

fin : 2025-09-28

2025-09-28

Escape game urbain, jeu de piste en plein air, livre-jeu sur application mobile avec carte papier et légende. 2 ou 3 animateurs costumés, 2 expériences au choix dragon MAGIQUE (1h30-2h) et dragon FANTASTIQUE (2h30 à 4h) jeu non chronométré !

place du Clauzel Le Puy-en-Velay 43000 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

English :

Urban Escape game, outdoor treasure hunt, book-game on mobile app with paper map and legend. 2 or 3 costumed animators, 2 experiences to choose from: MAGIC dragon (1h30-2h) and FANTASTIC dragon (2h30 to 4h): non-timed game!

German :

Urbanes Escape Game, Schnitzeljagd im Freien, Spielbuch auf Handy-App mit Papierkarte und Legende. 2 oder 3 kostümierte Animateure, 2 Erlebnisse zur Auswahl: MAGISCHER Drache (1,5-2 Std.) und FANTASTISCHER Drache (2,5-4 Std.): Spiel ohne Zeitmessung!

Italiano :

Urban escape game, caccia al tesoro all’aperto, libro-gioco su applicazione mobile con mappa cartacea e legenda. 2 o 3 guide in costume, 2 esperienze a scelta: drago MAGICO (1h30-2h) e drago FANTASTICO (2h30-4h): gioco non a tempo!

Espanol :

Juego de escape urbano, búsqueda del tesoro al aire libre, libro-juego en aplicación móvil con mapa de papel y leyenda. 2 o 3 guías disfrazados, 2 experiencias a elegir: dragón MÁGICO (1h30-2h) y dragón FANTÁSTICO (2h30 a 4h): ¡juego sin cronometraje!

