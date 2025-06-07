La quête fantastique – Rochefort, 7 juin 2025 07:00, Rochefort.

Charente-Maritime

La quête fantastique  place Colbert Rochefort Charente-Maritime

Tarif : 19.5 – 19.5 – 19.5 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-06-07
fin : 2025-06-07

Date(s) :
2025-06-07

Un jeu unique avec énigmes et expériences magiques .
place Colbert
Rochefort 17300 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 95 07 22 56  jeremy@laquetefantastique.fr

English : The fantastic quest

A unique game with enigmas and magical experiences.

German : Die fantastische Quest

Ein einzigartiges Spiel mit magischen Rätseln und Experimenten .

Italiano :

Un gioco unico con enigmi ed esperienze magiche.

Espanol :

Un juego único con enigmas y experiencias mágicas.

L'événement La quête fantastique Rochefort a été mis à jour le 2025-05-09