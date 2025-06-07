La quête fantastique – Rochefort, 7 juin 2025 07:00, Rochefort.
Charente-Maritime
La quête fantastique place Colbert Rochefort Charente-Maritime
Tarif : 19.5 – 19.5 – 19.5 EUR
Début : 2025-06-07
fin : 2025-06-07
2025-06-07
Un jeu unique avec énigmes et expériences magiques .
place Colbert
Rochefort 17300 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 95 07 22 56 jeremy@laquetefantastique.fr
English : The fantastic quest
A unique game with enigmas and magical experiences.
German : Die fantastische Quest
Ein einzigartiges Spiel mit magischen Rätseln und Experimenten .
Italiano :
Un gioco unico con enigmi ed esperienze magiche.
Espanol :
Un juego único con enigmas y experiencias mágicas.
