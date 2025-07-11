LA QUINCAILLERIE PARPASSENTON COMPAGNIE DU DEUXIÈME Siersthal

Siersthal Moselle

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2025-07-11 21:00:00

fin : 2025-07-11 23:00:00

2025-07-11

Tout est à vendre à La Quincaillerie Parpassanton ! Depuis 1936, les frères et la soeur Parpassanton sont au service du partant et de la partante. Aujourd’hui encore, leurs produits continuent de faire le tour du monde et l’on fait le tour du monde avec les produits Parpassanton Canipause, Propshoes, CCC, Coquetier japonais, … Autant d’objets pratiques, esthétiques et uniques !Tout public

Siersthal 57410 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 96 82 91

English :

Everything for sale at La Quincaillerie Parpassanton! Since 1936, the Parpassanton brothers and sister have been at the service of the departing and the departed. Today, their products continue to tour the world, and Parpassanton products take us around the world: Canipause, Propshoes, CCC, Coquetier japonais, … So many practical, aesthetic and unique objects!

German :

Bei La Quincaillerie Parpassanton steht alles zum Verkauf! Seit 1936 stehen die Geschwister Parpassanton im Dienste des Abreisenden und der Abreisenden. Auch heute noch reisen ihre Produkte um die Welt und man reist mit den Produkten von Parpassanton um die Welt: Canipause, Propshoes, CCC, japanischer Eierbecher, … So viele praktische, ästhetische und einzigartige Gegenstände!

Italiano :

Tutto è in vendita a La Quincaillerie Parpassanton! Dal 1936, i fratelli e le sorelle Parpassanton sono al servizio di chi parte e di chi è partito. Ancora oggi, i loro prodotti continuano a viaggiare in tutto il mondo e le persone viaggiano in tutto il mondo con i prodotti Parpassanton: Canipause, Propshoes, CCC, portauovo giapponesi, ecc. Tanti oggetti pratici, estetici e unici!

Espanol :

¡Todo está a la venta en La Quincaillerie Parpassanton! Desde 1936, los hermanos Parpassanton están al servicio de los que parten y de los que se van. Aún hoy, sus productos siguen recorriendo el mundo, y la gente recorre el mundo con los productos Parpassanton: Canipause, Propshoes, CCC, hueveras japonesas, etc. ¡Cuántos objetos prácticos, estéticos y únicos!

