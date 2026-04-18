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La Randelotienne Andelot-en-Montagne

La Randelotienne Andelot-en-Montagne lundi 25 mai 2026.

Adresse : Salle Polyvalente

Ville : 39110 Andelot-en-Montagne

Département : Jura

Début : lundi 25 mai 2026

Fin : lundi 25 mai 2026

Heure de début : 08:00:00

Tarif : 6 6 8 Tarif de base plein tarif Tarif de base

Andelot-en-Montagne

La Randelotienne

Salle Polyvalente Andelot-en-Montagne Jura

Tarif : 6 – 6 – 8 EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif
Tarif de base

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-25 08:00:00
fin : 2026-05-25

Date(s) :
2026-05-25

Randonnée Pédestre 6, 11, 15 kms 6€.
GRAVEL 55 kms et Cyclo 50, 86 kms 8€.
1 consommation offerte à l’arrivée.
Inscriptions sur place.
Départs libres entre 8 h et 11h.
BUFFET BUVETTE repas chaud 14€/6€.   .

Salle Polyvalente Andelot-en-Montagne 39110 Jura Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 6 70 96 08 39  triangle.vert39@gmail.com

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English : La Randelotienne

L’événement La Randelotienne Andelot-en-Montagne a été mis à jour le 2026-04-18 par MAISON DU TOURISME CHAMPAGNOLE NOZEROY JURA