La Randelotienne Andelot-en-Montagne
La Randelotienne Andelot-en-Montagne lundi 25 mai 2026.
Andelot-en-Montagne
La Randelotienne
Salle Polyvalente Andelot-en-Montagne Jura
Tarif : 6 – 6 – 8 EUR
Tarif de base plein tarif
Tarif de base
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-25 08:00:00
fin : 2026-05-25
Date(s) :
2026-05-25
Randonnée Pédestre 6, 11, 15 kms 6€.
GRAVEL 55 kms et Cyclo 50, 86 kms 8€.
1 consommation offerte à l’arrivée.
Inscriptions sur place.
Départs libres entre 8 h et 11h.
BUFFET BUVETTE repas chaud 14€/6€. .
Salle Polyvalente Andelot-en-Montagne 39110 Jura Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 6 70 96 08 39 triangle.vert39@gmail.com
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English : La Randelotienne
L’événement La Randelotienne Andelot-en-Montagne a été mis à jour le 2026-04-18 par MAISON DU TOURISME CHAMPAGNOLE NOZEROY JURA