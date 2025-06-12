Mini Party : week-end kids – La REcyclerie Paris 28 juin 2025
EN QUELQUES MOTS
C’est quoi ?
- Un espace aménagé pour les enfants au coeur de la REcyclerie avec des déguisements, coloriages, jeux, livres…
- Un menu enfant concocté par notre cantine certifiée 3 écotables
Du samedi 28 juin 2025 au dimanche 29 juin 2025 :
samedi, dimanche
de 11h00 à 19h00
gratuit Tout public.
Horaire : année-mois-jour-heure
début : 2025-06-28T14:00:00+02:00
2025-06-28T12:00:00+02:00_2025-06-28T20:00:00+02:00;2025-06-29T12:00:00+02:00_2025-06-29T20:00:00+02:00
fin : 2025-06-29T22:00:00+02:00
La REcyclerie 83 Bd Ornano 75018 Paris
+33142575849 contact@larecyclerie.com https://www.facebook.com/larecyclerie2/?locale=fr_FR https://www.facebook.com/larecyclerie2/?locale=fr_FR
LA MINI PARTY EST DE RETOUR À LA RECYCLERIE POUR UN 4ÈME WEEK-END DÉDIÉ AUX ENFANTS ET À LEURS PARENTS !