La Recycl’Rit fait sa braderie – Centre Social Eclats Villeréal 14 juin 2025 08:30

Lot-et-Garonne

La Recycl’Rit fait sa braderie Centre Social Eclats A côté du magasin Gamm Vert Villeréal Lot-et-Garonne

Début : 2025-06-14 08:30:00

fin : 2025-06-14 12:30:00

2025-06-14

La Recycl’Rit BRADE !

De l’électroménager, du mobilier, des bibelots, des tapis et bien d’autres objets qui combleront sûrement de joie.

Nous vous attendons nombreux.

Centre Social Eclats A côté du magasin Gamm Vert

Villeréal 47210 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 53 40 34 55 eclatsrecycle@gmail.com

English : La Recycl’Rit fait sa braderie

The Recycl’Rit BRADE!

Household appliances, furniture, knick-knacks, carpets and many other items that will surely fill you with joy.

We look forward to seeing you there.

German : La Recycl’Rit fait sa braderie

Die Recycl’Rit BRADE!

Haushaltsgeräte, Möbel, Nippes, Teppiche und viele andere Gegenstände, die Sie sicher mit Freude erfüllen werden.

Wir erwarten Sie zahlreich.

Italiano :

Il Recycl’Rit BRADE!

Elettrodomestici, mobili, soprammobili, tappeti e molti altri oggetti di sicuro interesse.

Non vediamo l’ora di incontrarvi.

Espanol : La Recycl’Rit fait sa braderie

¡El Recycl’Rit BRADE!

Electrodomésticos, muebles, cachivaches, alfombras y muchos otros artículos que seguro le encantarán.

Esperamos verle allí.

