La Recycl’Rit fait sa braderie – Centre Social Eclats Villeréal 14 juin 2025 08:30
Lot-et-Garonne
La Recycl’Rit fait sa braderie Centre Social Eclats A côté du magasin Gamm Vert Villeréal Lot-et-Garonne
Début : 2025-06-14 08:30:00
fin : 2025-06-14 12:30:00
La Recycl’Rit BRADE !
De l’électroménager, du mobilier, des bibelots, des tapis et bien d’autres objets qui combleront sûrement de joie.
Nous vous attendons nombreux.
Centre Social Eclats A côté du magasin Gamm Vert
Villeréal 47210 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 53 40 34 55 eclatsrecycle@gmail.com
English : La Recycl’Rit fait sa braderie
The Recycl’Rit BRADE!
Household appliances, furniture, knick-knacks, carpets and many other items that will surely fill you with joy.
We look forward to seeing you there.
German : La Recycl’Rit fait sa braderie
Die Recycl’Rit BRADE!
Haushaltsgeräte, Möbel, Nippes, Teppiche und viele andere Gegenstände, die Sie sicher mit Freude erfüllen werden.
Wir erwarten Sie zahlreich.
Italiano :
Il Recycl’Rit BRADE!
Elettrodomestici, mobili, soprammobili, tappeti e molti altri oggetti di sicuro interesse.
Non vediamo l’ora di incontrarvi.
Espanol : La Recycl’Rit fait sa braderie
¡El Recycl’Rit BRADE!
Electrodomésticos, muebles, cachivaches, alfombras y muchos otros artículos que seguro le encantarán.
Esperamos verle allí.
