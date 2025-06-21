La Saint-Jean de Goujoun’Art Concert de Baouba – Goujounac, 21 juin 2025 21:00, Goujounac.

Dans le cadre de l’exposition de la Saint-Jean de Goujoun’Art et pour la Fête de la Musique, venez assister au concert de Baouba, avec Fanta Sayon Sissoko et ses musiciens.

Avec son projet Baouba, la chanteuse Fanta Sayon Sissoko affirme son identité et réussit avec brio à porter son héritage griot dans le monde d’aujourd’hui, pour faire de sa musique le lien entre hier et demain. Cette nouvelle proposition, résolument actuelle, délivre une musique aux racines africaines, transpirant les couleurs des Empires Mandingues et Songhaï, nourrie d’une puissante rythmique Groove. Elle nous plonge indéniablement dans les ambiances sulfureuses des faubourgs africains.

Fanta Sayon Sissoko Voix

Sekou Bah Guitare

Mounir Hachemaoui Basse

Stéphane Gratteau Batterie

Petite restauration sur place à partir de 18h30 .

La Halle

Goujounac 46250 Lot Occitanie

English :

As part of Goujoun’Art’s Saint-Jean exhibition and Fête de la Musique, come and enjoy a concert by Baouba, featuring Fanta Sayon Sissoko and her musicians.

With her Baouba project, singer Fanta Sayon Sissoko asserts her identity and succeeds brilliantly in bringing her griot heritage into today’s world, making her music the link between yesterday and tomorrow. This new, resolutely contemporary offering delivers music with African roots, transpiring the colors of the Mandingo and Songhai Empires, nourished by a powerful groove rhythm. It plunges us undeniably into the sultry atmospheres of the African suburbs.

German :

Im Rahmen der Johannisausstellung von Goujoun’Art und zur Fête de la Musique erleben Sie ein Konzert von Baouba, mit Fanta Sayon Sissoko und seinen Musikern.

Mit ihrem Projekt Baouba bekräftigt die Sängerin Fanta Sayon Sissoko ihre Identität und schafft es mit Bravour, ihr Griot-Erbe in die Welt von heute zu tragen, um aus ihrer Musik eine Verbindung zwischen gestern und morgen zu machen. Dieser neue, absolut aktuelle Vorschlag liefert eine Musik mit afrikanischen Wurzeln, die die Farben der Mandingo- und Songhai-Reiche ausstrahlt und von einem kraftvollen Groove-Rhythmus genährt wird. Sie taucht uns in die schwüle Atmosphäre der afrikanischen Vorstädte ein.

Italiano :

Nell’ambito della mostra Saint-Jean di Goujoun’Art e della Fête de la Musique, si terrà un concerto di Baouba, con Fanta Sayon Sissoko e i suoi musicisti.

Con il suo progetto Baouba, la cantante Fanta Sayon Sissoko afferma la propria identità e riesce brillantemente a portare la sua eredità griot nel mondo di oggi, facendo della sua musica il legame tra ieri e domani. Questa nuova proposta, decisamente contemporanea, offre una musica dalle radici africane, che trasuda i colori degli imperi Mandingo e Songhai, nutrita da un potente ritmo groove. Ci immerge innegabilmente nell’atmosfera afosa delle periferie africane.

Espanol :

En el marco de la exposición Saint-Jean de Goujoun’Art y de la Fiesta de la Música, venga a disfrutar de un concierto de Baouba, con Fanta Sayon Sissoko y sus músicos.

Con su proyecto Baouba, la cantante Fanta Sayon Sissoko reivindica su identidad y consigue con brillantez trasladar su herencia griot al mundo de hoy, haciendo de su música el vínculo entre el ayer y el mañana. Esta nueva propuesta, decididamente contemporánea, ofrece una música de raíces africanas, que destila los colores de los imperios mandingo y songhai, alimentada por un potente ritmo groove. Nos sumerge indiscutiblemente en la atmósfera bochornosa de los suburbios africanos.

