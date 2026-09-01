LA SAISON DES AGRUMES REDÉMARRE Eus
samedi 19 septembre 2026 · Eus
Informations pratiques
Eus
LA SAISON DES AGRUMES REDÉMARRE
Las Feyches Eus Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-19 10:00:00
fin : 2026-09-19 12:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-09-19
Une belle occasion de découvrir notre collection comme un patrimoine végétal vivant, cultivé, observé et transmis au fil des saisons. Le samedi 19 septembre à 10h.
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Las Feyches Eus 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie contact@agrumes-schaller.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
A wonderful opportunity to discover our collection as a living botanical heritage—cultivated, observed, and passed down through the seasons. Saturday, September 19, at 10 a.m.
L’événement LA SAISON DES AGRUMES REDÉMARRE Eus a été mis à jour le 2026-09-03 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO
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