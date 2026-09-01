Informations pratiques

Eus

LA SAISON DES AGRUMES REDÉMARRE

Las Feyches Eus Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-19 10:00:00

fin : 2026-09-19 12:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-09-19

Une belle occasion de découvrir notre collection comme un patrimoine végétal vivant, cultivé, observé et transmis au fil des saisons. Le samedi 19 septembre à 10h.

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Las Feyches Eus 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie contact@agrumes-schaller.com

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English :

A wonderful opportunity to discover our collection as a living botanical heritage—cultivated, observed, and passed down through the seasons. Saturday, September 19, at 10 a.m.

L’événement LA SAISON DES AGRUMES REDÉMARRE Eus a été mis à jour le 2026-09-03 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO