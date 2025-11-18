La Salle des Fêtes Bordeaux Grand Parc Bordeaux

Mercredi 10 décembre, 19h30 La Salle des Fêtes Bordeaux Grand Parc Gironde

Merceredi 10 Décembre

Salle des Fêtes Bordeaux Grand Parc

De 19H30 à 00H

10€ adhérent.e.s ALLEZ LES FILLES et carte jeune

20€ tarif plein

Billetterie : https://www.helloasso.com/associations/allez-les-filles/evenements/chicago-blues-festival-2025-selwyn-birchwood-band-carly-harvey

Chicago Blues Festival 2025

SELWYN BIRCHWOOD BAND

Une fois n’est pas coutume, c’est de Tampa en Floride qu’est originaire le leader de la tournée, en la personne de Selwyn Birchwood !

En 2013, Selwyn débarquait sur la scène blues en remportant l’International Blues Challenge organisé par la Blues Foundation, le trophée de référence pour les nouveaux talents.

Alternant sur scène entre guitare électrique et lap steel, Selwyn s’est immédiatement distingué de ses contemporains, par sa voix inimitable et par le fait de ne jouer que ses compositions.

Signé par Bruce Iglauer chez Alligator Records en 2014, son premier album, » Don’t Call No Ambulance « , avait remporté de nombreux prix.

Selwyn reviendra ainsi en Europe l’année de ses 40 ans, avec son groupe au complet dans le cadre de la tournée annuelle du Chicago Blues, avec un nouvel album qui sortira courant 2025, le 5ème chez Alligator !

CARLY HARVEY

Basée à Washington, DC, Carly Harvey mélange le blues, le jazz, la soul et les styles indigènes américains pour créer un son unique. Surnommée par la scène locale la DC Queen of the Blues, Carly domine naturellement la scène par sa voix et sa présence charismatique.

Descendante de la tribu des Cherokees, Carly est convaincue que le blues, en plus de découler de l’expérience afro-américaine, est directement influencé par les mélodies et les chants de danse traditionnelle des peuples indigènes américains. Elle intervient régulièrement dans des masterclass pour éduquer le public sur la musique qui lui inspire tant de fierté pour son héritage afro-indigène.

Rendez-vous le 10 Décembre 2025 pour la 55ème édition de la tournée Chicago Blues festival à la salle des fetes bordeaux grand parc !

Vidéos :

Selwyn Birchwood live : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e4kKI5Vs6e0

Selwyn Birchwood clip : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LFY-tUJ4ev4

Carly Harvey live : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W0TmKMOGgJA&t=2941s

Line-up :

Selwyn Birchwood – guitar/vocals

Reggie Oliver – sax baryton

Donald Wright – bass

John Hetherington – keyboard

Henley Connor III – drums

Carly Harvey – vocals

COUNTRY PIE (Country Folk IBDX)

Country Pie, formé en 2019 à Bordeaux, mélange habilement americana, country et folk, porté par la voix de Zoé Coudougnan et accompagné d’Anthony Stelmaszack, Matthieu Wanderscheid et Olivier Viscat (rejoint en 2022). Inspiré par Bob Dylan, leur musique explore des thèmes universels avec chaleur et authenticité, tout en intégrant des sonorités rock et blues.

Après un premier EP remarqué, Greetings From Country Pie (2021), le groupe a sorti en 2024 l’album A Slice of Country Pie, qui a figuré dans un classement de Bandcamp pour la meilleure musique country d’octobre.

SELWYN BIRCHWOOD BAND + CARLY HARVEY + COUNTRY PIE • blues jazz chicago