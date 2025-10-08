La Semaine Bleue Bowling LANNEMEZAN Lannemezan

La Semaine Bleue est un événement national dédié aux retraités et aux personnes âgées.

L’édition 2025 aura pour thème Vieillir une force à partager , un sujet qui reflète pleinement les valeurs de notre commune solidarité, respect et inclusion des aînés dans la vie locale. Le CCAS met en place un programme riche et varié.

14H30 Bowling au « O’227 « .

Part’age et parta’jeux un sénior, un jeune. Tournoi intergénérationnel avec le Local Jeunes. Goûter ensemble. Penser à s’inscrire.

Tarif 4€ non imposable, 5€ imposable et 5,50€ pour les extérieurs.

A Lannemezan, le CCAS propose un programme diversifié mêlant sport, culture, promenade et découverte. Pour pouvoir y participer, l’inscription est obligatoire auprès du CCAS. Contact 05 62 99 13 25.

LANNEMEZAN Au Bowling « O’277 » Lannemezan 65300 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 62 99 13 25

English :

Semaine Bleue is a national event dedicated to the retired and elderly.

The theme of the 2025 edition is « Ageing: a strength to be shared », a topic that fully reflects the values of our commune: solidarity, respect and inclusion of the elderly in local life. The CCAS is putting together a rich and varied program.

2:30 pm: Bowling at « O?227 ».

Part?age and part?jeux: one senior, one young person. Intergenerational tournament with Local Jeunes. Snack together. Register now.

Price: 4? non-taxable, 5? taxable and 5.50? for outsiders.

In Lannemezan, the CCAS offers a diversified program combining sport, culture, walking and discovery. To take part, you must register with the CCAS. Contact: 05 62 99 13 25.

German :

Die Blaue Woche ist eine nationale Veranstaltung, die Rentnern und älteren Menschen gewidmet ist.

Die Ausgabe 2025 steht unter dem Motto « Altern: eine Stärke, die es zu teilen gilt », ein Thema, das die Werte unserer Gemeinde voll und ganz widerspiegelt: Solidarität, Respekt und Einbeziehung der älteren Generation in das lokale Leben. Das CCAS stellt ein reichhaltiges und abwechslungsreiches Programm auf die Beine.

14.30 Uhr: Bowling im « O?227 ».

Alters- und Spielgemeinschaft: ein Senior, ein Jugendlicher. Generationsübergreifendes Turnier mit dem Local Jeunes. Gemeinsames Essen und Trinken. Denken Sie daran, sich einzuschreiben.

Preis: 4? nicht steuerpflichtig, 5? steuerpflichtig und 5,50? für Personen von außerhalb.

In Lannemezan bietet das CCAS ein abwechslungsreiches Programm mit Sport, Kultur, Spaziergängen und Entdeckungen. Um daran teilnehmen zu können, ist eine Anmeldung beim CCAS erforderlich. Kontakt: 05 62 99 13 25.

Italiano :

La Semaine Bleue è un evento nazionale dedicato ai pensionati e agli anziani.

Il tema dell’edizione 2025 è « Invecchiare: una forza da condividere », un argomento che rispecchia pienamente i valori del nostro Comune: solidarietà, rispetto e inclusione degli anziani nella vita locale. Il CCAS sta mettendo a punto un programma ricco e variegato.

14.30: Bowling all' »O?227″.

Una parte di età e una parte di gioco: un anziano, un giovane. Torneo intergenerazionale con i giovani locali. Merenda insieme. Ricordarsi di iscriversi.

Tariffe: 4 euro per i non contribuenti, 5 euro per i contribuenti e 5,50 euro per i non contribuenti.

A Lannemezan, il CCAS propone un programma vario che combina sport, cultura, passeggiate e scoperte. Per partecipare è necessario iscriversi al CCAS. Contatto: 05 62 99 13 25.

Espanol :

La Semaine Bleue es un acontecimiento nacional dedicado a los jubilados y las personas mayores.

El tema de la edición de 2025 es « Envejecer: una fuerza que hay que compartir », tema que refleja plenamente los valores de nuestro municipio: solidaridad, respeto e inclusión de las personas mayores en la vida local. La CCAS está preparando un programa rico y variado.

14.30 h: Bolos en el « O’227 ».

Parte de edad y parte de juego: una persona mayor, un joven. Torneo intergeneracional con Local Jeunes. Merienda todos juntos. Recuerda apuntarte.

Tarifas: 4 euros para los no contribuyentes, 5 euros para los contribuyentes y 5,50 euros para los no contribuyentes.

En Lannemezan, la CCAS propone un programa variado que combina deporte, cultura, senderismo y descubrimiento. Para participar, debe inscribirse en la CCAS. Contacto: 05 62 99 13 25.

