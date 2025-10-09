La Semaine Bleue Journée Péniche sur la Baïse Lannemezan

Début : 2025-10-09

La Semaine Bleue est un événement national dédié aux retraités et aux personnes âgées.

L’édition 2025 aura pour thème Vieillir une force à partager , un sujet qui reflète pleinement les valeurs de notre commune solidarité, respect et inclusion des aînés dans la vie locale. Le CCAS met en place un programme riche et varié.

Croisière sur la Baïse à bord du d’Artagnan. (inscription sur liste d’attente).

A Lannemezan, le CCAS propose un programme diversifié mêlant sport, culture, promenade et découverte. Pour pouvoir y participer, l’inscription est obligatoire auprès du CCAS. Contact 05 62 99 13 25.

English :

Semaine Bleue is a national event dedicated to the retired and elderly.

The theme of the 2025 edition is « Ageing: a strength to be shared », a topic that fully reflects the values of our commune: solidarity, respect and inclusion of the elderly in local life. The CCAS is putting together a rich and varied program.

Cruise on the Baïse aboard the d?Artagnan. (registration on waiting list).

In Lannemezan, the CCAS offers a varied program combining sport, culture, walking and discovery. To take part, you must register with the CCAS. Contact: 05 62 99 13 25.

German :

Die Blaue Woche ist eine nationale Veranstaltung, die Rentnern und älteren Menschen gewidmet ist.

Die Ausgabe 2025 steht unter dem Motto « Altern: eine Stärke, die es zu teilen gilt », ein Thema, das die Werte unserer Gemeinde voll und ganz widerspiegelt: Solidarität, Respekt und Einbeziehung der älteren Generation in das lokale Leben. Das CCAS stellt ein reichhaltiges und abwechslungsreiches Programm auf die Beine.

Kreuzfahrt auf der Baïse an Bord der D’Artagnan. (Anmeldung auf Warteliste).

In Lannemezan stellt das CCAS ein abwechslungsreiches Programm zusammen, das Sport, Kultur, Spaziergänge und Entdeckungen miteinander verbindet. Um daran teilnehmen zu können, ist eine Anmeldung beim CCAS erforderlich. Kontakt: 05 62 99 13 25.

Italiano :

La Semaine Bleue è un evento nazionale dedicato ai pensionati e agli anziani.

Il tema dell’edizione 2025 è « Invecchiare: una forza da condividere », un argomento che rispecchia pienamente i valori del nostro Comune: solidarietà, rispetto e inclusione degli anziani nella vita locale. Il CCAS sta mettendo a punto un programma ricco e variegato.

Crociera sulla Baïse a bordo della d’Artagnan. (Iscrizione in lista d’attesa).

A Lannemezan, il CCAS propone un programma vario che unisce sport, cultura, passeggiate e scoperte. Per partecipare, è necessario iscriversi al CCAS. Contatto: 05 62 99 13 25.

Espanol :

La Semaine Bleue es un acontecimiento nacional dedicado a los jubilados y las personas mayores.

El tema de la edición de 2025 es « Envejecer: una fuerza que hay que compartir », tema que refleja plenamente los valores de nuestro municipio: solidaridad, respeto e inclusión de las personas mayores en la vida local. La CCAS está preparando un programa rico y variado.

Crucero por el Baïse a bordo del d’Artagnan. (Inscripción en lista de espera).

En Lannemezan, la CCAS propone un programa variado que combina deporte, cultura, senderismo y descubrimiento. Para participar, hay que inscribirse en la CCAS. Contacto: 05 62 99 13 25.

