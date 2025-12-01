La Siesta fait son Music Hall Zone commerciale Capvern Capvern
Zone commerciale Capvern CAPVERN Capvern Hautes-Pyrénées
Début : 2025-12-20 19:00:00
fin : 2025-12-20 19:30:00
2025-12-20
En LIVE, retrouvez un show exceptionnel de 2h30 avec PHYL LYN (sosie de Johnny) & PATRICIA
Ce duo magique vous fera revivre les plus belles voix de la variété française Johnny, Dutronc, Aznavour, Patricia Kaas, Dalida, Liane Foly et bien d’autres !
SUIVI D’UNE GRANDE SOIRÉE DANSANTE sur le thème Variétés Françaises animée par DJ FANNY !
Les emplacements de table sont attribués selon l’ordre des réservations.
Réservation au 06 95 96 53 45
Zone commerciale Capvern CAPVERN Capvern 65130 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 62 98 96 24
English :
LIVE, an exceptional 2h30 show with PHYL LYN (Johnny look-alike) & PATRICIA
This magical duo will take you back to the most beautiful voices of French variety: Johnny, Dutronc, Aznavour, Patricia Kaas, Dalida, Liane Foly and many more!
FOLLOWED BY A GRAND PARTY DANCING on the theme of French Variety, hosted by DJ FANNY!
Tables are allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.
Reservations on 06 95 96 53 45
German :
LIVE erleben Sie eine außergewöhnliche 2,5-stündige Show mit PHYL LYN (Johnny-Double) & PATRICIA
Dieses magische Duo lässt Sie die schönsten Stimmen der französischen Varietät wieder aufleben: Johnny, Dutronc, Aznavour, Patricia Kaas, Dalida, Liane Foly und viele andere!
Anschließend folgt eine große Tanzparty mit dem Thema Variétés Françaises , die von DJ FANNY moderiert wird!
Die Tischplätze werden in der Reihenfolge der Reservierungen vergeben.
Reservierung unter 06 95 96 53 45
Italiano :
Dal vivo, godetevi uno spettacolo eccezionale di 2h30 con PHYL LYN (sosia di Johnny) & PATRICIA
Questo magico duo vi farà rivivere le più grandi voci del pop francese: Johnny, Dutronc, Aznavour, Patricia Kaas, Dalida, Liane Foly e molti altri!
A seguire, una grande serata di ballo sul tema del varietà francese, condotta da DJ FANNY!
I tavoli saranno assegnati in base all’ordine di arrivo.
Per prenotazioni chiamare il numero 06 95 96 53 45
Espanol :
EN DIRECTO, disfrute de un excepcional espectáculo de 2h30 con PHYL LYN (doble de Johnny) & PATRICIA
Este dúo mágico le hará revivir las grandes voces del pop francés: Johnny, Dutronc, Aznavour, Patricia Kaas, Dalida, Liane Foly ¡y muchos más!
SEGUIDA DE UNA GRAN NOCHE DE BAILE sobre el tema de la variedad francesa, a cargo de DJ FANNY
Las mesas se asignarán por orden de llegada.
Para reservar llame al 06 95 96 53 45
