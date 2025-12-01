La Siesta fait son Music Hall

Zone commerciale Capvern CAPVERN Capvern Hautes-Pyrénées

Début : 2025-12-20 19:00:00

fin : 2025-12-20 19:30:00

2025-12-20

En LIVE, retrouvez un show exceptionnel de 2h30 avec PHYL LYN (sosie de Johnny) & PATRICIA

Ce duo magique vous fera revivre les plus belles voix de la variété française Johnny, Dutronc, Aznavour, Patricia Kaas, Dalida, Liane Foly et bien d’autres !

SUIVI D’UNE GRANDE SOIRÉE DANSANTE sur le thème Variétés Françaises animée par DJ FANNY !

Les emplacements de table sont attribués selon l’ordre des réservations.

Réservation au 06 95 96 53 45

Zone commerciale Capvern CAPVERN Capvern 65130 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 62 98 96 24

English :

LIVE, an exceptional 2h30 show with PHYL LYN (Johnny look-alike) & PATRICIA

This magical duo will take you back to the most beautiful voices of French variety: Johnny, Dutronc, Aznavour, Patricia Kaas, Dalida, Liane Foly and many more!

FOLLOWED BY A GRAND PARTY DANCING on the theme of French Variety, hosted by DJ FANNY!

Tables are allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

Reservations on 06 95 96 53 45

German :

LIVE erleben Sie eine außergewöhnliche 2,5-stündige Show mit PHYL LYN (Johnny-Double) & PATRICIA

Dieses magische Duo lässt Sie die schönsten Stimmen der französischen Varietät wieder aufleben: Johnny, Dutronc, Aznavour, Patricia Kaas, Dalida, Liane Foly und viele andere!

Anschließend folgt eine große Tanzparty mit dem Thema Variétés Françaises , die von DJ FANNY moderiert wird!

Die Tischplätze werden in der Reihenfolge der Reservierungen vergeben.

Reservierung unter 06 95 96 53 45

Italiano :

Dal vivo, godetevi uno spettacolo eccezionale di 2h30 con PHYL LYN (sosia di Johnny) & PATRICIA

Questo magico duo vi farà rivivere le più grandi voci del pop francese: Johnny, Dutronc, Aznavour, Patricia Kaas, Dalida, Liane Foly e molti altri!

A seguire, una grande serata di ballo sul tema del varietà francese, condotta da DJ FANNY!

I tavoli saranno assegnati in base all’ordine di arrivo.

Per prenotazioni chiamare il numero 06 95 96 53 45

Espanol :

EN DIRECTO, disfrute de un excepcional espectáculo de 2h30 con PHYL LYN (doble de Johnny) & PATRICIA

Este dúo mágico le hará revivir las grandes voces del pop francés: Johnny, Dutronc, Aznavour, Patricia Kaas, Dalida, Liane Foly ¡y muchos más!

SEGUIDA DE UNA GRAN NOCHE DE BAILE sobre el tema de la variedad francesa, a cargo de DJ FANNY

Las mesas se asignarán por orden de llegada.

Para reservar llame al 06 95 96 53 45

