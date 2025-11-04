LA SOMNAMBULE La Comète Châlons-en-Champagne

LA SOMNAMBULE La Comète Châlons-en-Champagne mardi 4 novembre 2025.

LA SOMNAMBULE Mardi 4 novembre, 19h30 La Comète Marne

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2025-11-04T19:30:00 – 2025-11-04T22:53:00

Fin : 2025-11-04T19:30:00 – 2025-11-04T22:53:00

La Comète 5 rue des Fripiers, Châlons-en-Champagne Châlons-en-Champagne 51000 Marne Grand Est [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://chalonslacomete.cine.boutique/media/742?showId=2668 »}]

La somnambule – CINÉ OPÉRA LE MARDI 4 NOVEMBRE À 19H30 – PENDANT L’ENTRACTE, PROFITEZ D’UNE FLUTE DE CHAMPAGNE (OFFERTE) ET D’UNE PETITE RESTAURATION (PAYANTE) — Amina et Elvino viennent de se mar… La Comète LA SOMNAMBULE