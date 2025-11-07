LA TEMPÊTE Couffoulens

LA TEMPÊTE Couffoulens vendredi 7 novembre 2025.

LA TEMPÊTE

Route de Pomas Hameau de Cornèze Couffoulens Aude

Tarif : 7 – 7 – EUR

Tarif enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-07 20:30:00

fin : 2025-11-07

Date(s) :

2025-11-07

Une adaptation pour cinq interprètes de La Tempête, la dernière pièce du plus grand auteur du théâtre occidental.

Prospéro, duc de Milan, s’intéresse plus aux sciences, aux arts et à la magie blanche qu’au pouvoir. Son frère, auquel il a confié les rênes de sa ville, en profite pour le chasser avec sa fille Miranda sur un frêle esquif. Grâce à l’aide secrète du conseiller Gonzalo, Prospéro réussit à trouver refuge dans une île déserte peuplée de créatures fantastiques qu’il fait travailler à son profit Ariel esprit de l’air qui peut tout faire sans être vu et Caliban qui a l’allure effroyable d’un cannibale.

Douze ans ont passé, Miranda est une jolie jeune fille. Le bateau du frère félon et de son allié le roi de Naples, avec à son bord son fils Ferdinand, passe à portée de l’île.

Prospéro déchaine une tempête qui va mettre ses ennemis à sa merci…

D’après William Shakespeare

Production La Structure

Dès 13 ans

Durée 1h30.

.

Route de Pomas Hameau de Cornèze Couffoulens 11250 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 72 30 55

English :

An adaptation for five performers of The Tempest, the last play by the greatest playwright of Western theater.

Prospero, Duke of Milan, is more interested in science, the arts and white magic than in power. His brother, to whom he has entrusted the reins of his city, takes advantage of the situation to chase him and his daughter Miranda away on a frail skiff. With the secret help of the councillor Gonzalo, Prospero manages to find refuge on a desert island inhabited by fantastic creatures whom he puts to work for him: Ariel, an air spirit who can do anything without being seen, and Caliban, who looks like a cannibal.

Twelve years later, Miranda is a pretty young girl. The ship of the treacherous brother and his ally, the King of Naples, with his son Ferdinand on board, passes within range of the island.

Prospero unleashes a storm that will leave his enemies at his mercy?

Based on William Shakespeare

Production La Structure

Ages 13 and up

Running time 1h30.

German :

Eine Bearbeitung für fünf Darsteller von Der Sturm, dem letzten Stück des größten Autors des westlichen Theaters.

Prospero, der Herzog von Mailand, interessiert sich mehr für Wissenschaft, Kunst und weiße Magie als für Macht. Sein Bruder, dem er die Herrschaft über seine Stadt anvertraut hat, nutzt die Gelegenheit, um ihn und seine Tochter Miranda auf einem schmalen Schiff zu jagen. Mit der geheimen Hilfe des Ratsherrn Gonzalo gelingt es Prospero, sich auf eine einsame Insel zu retten, die von fantastischen Kreaturen bevölkert wird, die er für sich arbeiten lässt: Ariel Luftgeist, der alles tun kann, ohne gesehen zu werden, und Caliban, der das schreckliche Aussehen eines Kannibalen hat.

Zwölf Jahre sind vergangen, Miranda ist ein hübsches junges Mädchen. Das Schiff des verräterischen Bruders und seines Verbündeten, des Königs von Neapel, mit seinem Sohn Ferdinand an Bord fährt in Reichweite der Insel vorbei.

Prospero entfesselt einen Sturm, der seine Feinde in seine Gewalt bringt

Nach William Shakespeare

Produktion La Structure

Ab 13 Jahren

Dauer 1,5 Stunden.

Italiano :

Un adattamento per cinque interpreti de La Tempesta, l’ultima opera del più grande drammaturgo del teatro occidentale.

Prospero, duca di Milano, è più interessato alle scienze, alle arti e alla magia bianca che al potere. Suo fratello, a cui ha affidato le redini della città, approfitta della situazione per scacciare lui e sua figlia Miranda su una fragile scialuppa. Con l’aiuto segreto del consigliere Gonzalo, Prospero riesce a trovare rifugio su un’isola deserta abitata da creature fantastiche che mette al lavoro per lui: Ariel, uno spirito dell’aria che può fare qualsiasi cosa senza essere visto, e Calibano, che sembra un cannibale.

Dodici anni dopo, Miranda è una bella ragazza. La nave dell’infido fratello e del suo alleato, il re di Napoli, con a bordo il figlio Ferdinando, passa a tiro dell’isola.

Prospero scatena una tempesta che lascerà i suoi nemici alla sua mercé?

Tratto da William Shakespeare

Prodotto da La Structure

Dai 13 anni in su

Durata 1h30.

Espanol :

Una adaptación para cinco intérpretes de La Tempestad, la última obra del mayor dramaturgo del teatro occidental.

Próspero, duque de Milán, está más interesado en las ciencias, las artes y la magia blanca que en el poder. Su hermano, a quien ha confiado las riendas de su ciudad, aprovecha la situación para perseguirle a él y a su hija Miranda en un frágil esquife. Con la ayuda secreta del consejero Gonzalo, Próspero consigue refugiarse en una isla desierta habitada por criaturas fantásticas a las que pone a trabajar para él: Ariel, un espíritu del aire que puede hacer cualquier cosa sin ser visto, y Calibán, que parece un caníbal.

Doce años después, Miranda es una hermosa joven. El barco del hermano traidor y su aliado, el rey de Nápoles, con su hijo Fernando a bordo, pasa al alcance de la isla.

Próspero desata una tormenta que dejará a sus enemigos a su merced?

Basado en William Shakespeare

Producido por La Structure

A partir de 13 años

Duración 1h30.

