LA TOURNÉE DU ZÈBRE BIZE • PERPIGNAN MAISON DES ARTS ET DE LA CULTURE UPVD Perpignan

LA TOURNÉE DU ZÈBRE BIZE • PERPIGNAN

MAISON DES ARTS ET DE LA CULTURE UPVD 52A Avenue Paul Alduy Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-03-12 12:30:00

fin : 2026-03-12

Date(s) :

2026-03-12

A la Maison des Arts et de la Culture UPVD, La tournée du Zèbre !

.

MAISON DES ARTS ET DE LA CULTURE UPVD 52A Avenue Paul Alduy Perpignan 66100 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 51 13 14 billetterie@jazzebre.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

At the Maison des Arts et de la Culture UPVD, La tournée du Zèbre !

L’événement LA TOURNÉE DU ZÈBRE BIZE • PERPIGNAN Perpignan a été mis à jour le 2026-02-19 par PERPIGNAN TOURISME