La tournée Tomahawk à Boudiguen Lieu-dit Boudiguen Querrien
Lieu-dit Boudiguen A La Ferme (Collectif Tomahawk) Querrien Finistère
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-09-06 18:00:00
fin : 2025-09-06 02:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-09-06
Le Collectif vous présente la Tournée Tomahawk !
Ce projet, porté par 4 groupes du Collectif, présente une tournée bretonne de 4 dates au 4 coins de notre belle région !
La tournée pose ses valises à Boudiguen le samedi 6 septembre afin de rendre hommage au week-end du Tomahawk Festival qui nous rend déjà nostalgique.
Les billets sont dispo en prévente dès maintenant (8 €) avec une réduction de 2 € par rapport aux places vendues sur place le jour J.
Alors anticipe ta venue en prenant ta prévente ici https://www.helloasso.com/associations/collectif-tomahawk/evenements/billetterie-tournee-tomahawk-6-sept-boudiguen
————————————————————-
Présentation des groupes :
Alas, “un homme groupe” Rock Poétique « Un homme seul aux chansons joyeusement mélancoliques. »
L’amour piège Alas (un homme groupe) live (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n4RQrYw7uK8&themeRefresh=1)
SERUM F! Rock Hyperact!f “Sérum F! distille une musique épileptique et idiote à mi chemin entre logique absurde et puissance frustrée.”
SERUM F! TEASER 2025 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=isDNBhvd0xQ)
MØSI Noise qui chante “Personne ne sait où mettre MØSI, mais tout le monde les trouve trop cool”
MØSI Live au Reanimator Festival 2024 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=452B8VUVl7w)
INSOMNI Techno Organic « Et si Insomni était l’espace où tous les rêves et les cauchemars peuvent danser ensemble ?”
INSOMNI « Existenzia » (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AMl323zlKnE)
————————————————————-
Les autres dates & lieux :
6 sept À la Ferme de Boudiguen à Querrien (29) / 18h-2h
https://www.helloasso.com/associations/collectif-tomahawk/evenements/billetterie-tournee-tomahawk-6-sept-boudiguen
13 sept Au Bag Noz à St Thonan (29) / 18h-2h
https://www.helloasso.com/associations/collectif-tomahawk/evenements/billetterie-tournee-tomahawk-13-sept-bag-noz
8 nov Au Labo à Dinan (22) / 20h-1h
https://www.helloasso.com/associations/collectif-tomahawk/evenements/billetterie-tournee-tomahawk-8-nov-le-labo
21 nov Au Brewklyn à Rennes (35)
Entrée sur prix libre
22 nov Au Novomax à Quimper (29) / 20h-1h
https://www.helloasso.com/associations/collectif-tomahawk/evenements/billetterie-tournee-tomahawk-22-nov-novomax
————————————————————-
APPEL À BÉNÉVOLES
On cherche des bénévoles pour cette soirée ! Pour t’inscrire c’est par là ? https://forms.gle/ADEF1XSRyCYVmSVm9 .
Lieu-dit Boudiguen A La Ferme (Collectif Tomahawk) Querrien 29310 Finistère Bretagne +33 6 31 80 08 18
