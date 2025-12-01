La Tricastine, DJ truck Bayeux

La Tricastine, DJ truck

Centre-ville Bayeux Calvados

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-14 11:00:00

fin : 2025-12-21 19:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-12-14 2025-12-21

La Tricastine est de retour avec son ambiance musicale, venez dédicacer un vinyle à un proche et l’écouter dans la ville de Bayeux !

Centre-ville Bayeux 14400 Calvados Normandie +33 6 43 84 38 41 espaceactionbayeux@gmail.com

English : La Tricastine, DJ truck

La Tricastine is back with its musical ambience, so come and sign a vinyl for a loved one and listen to it in the town of Bayeux!

