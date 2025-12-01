La Tricastine, DJ truck Bayeux
La Tricastine, DJ truck Bayeux dimanche 14 décembre 2025.
La Tricastine, DJ truck
Centre-ville Bayeux Calvados
Début : 2025-12-14 11:00:00
fin : 2025-12-21 19:00:00
2025-12-14 2025-12-21
La Tricastine est de retour avec son ambiance musicale, venez dédicacer un vinyle à un proche et l’écouter dans la ville de Bayeux !
Centre-ville Bayeux 14400 Calvados Normandie +33 6 43 84 38 41 espaceactionbayeux@gmail.com
English : La Tricastine, DJ truck
La Tricastine is back with its musical ambience, so come and sign a vinyl for a loved one and listen to it in the town of Bayeux!
