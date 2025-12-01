La veillée à Noël à Helmouth

Chilhac Haute-Loire

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-24 13:00:00

fin : 2025-12-24

Date(s) :

2025-12-24

Seul/e à Noël, envie de passer une soirée conviviale à cuisiner et à bien manger, danser, ou jouer ensemble? Rejoignez nous!

A partir de 13h: cuisine, apportez vos ingrédients.

A partir de 18h: soirée partagée. Chacun apporte quelque chose.

.

Chilhac 43380 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 43 98 67 78 helmouthassociation@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Feeling like spending a convivial evening alone at Christmas, cooking and eating well, dancing, or playing games together? Come and join us!

From 1pm: cooking, bring your ingredients.

From 6pm: shared evening. Everyone brings something.

L’événement La veillée à Noël à Helmouth Chilhac a été mis à jour le 2025-12-18 par Communauté de communes des rives Haut-Allier