La veillée à Noël à Helmouth Chilhac mercredi 24 décembre 2025.
Chilhac Haute-Loire
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-12-24 13:00:00
fin : 2025-12-24
Date(s) :
2025-12-24
Seul/e à Noël, envie de passer une soirée conviviale à cuisiner et à bien manger, danser, ou jouer ensemble? Rejoignez nous!
A partir de 13h: cuisine, apportez vos ingrédients.
A partir de 18h: soirée partagée. Chacun apporte quelque chose.
Chilhac 43380 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 43 98 67 78 helmouthassociation@gmail.com
English :
Feeling like spending a convivial evening alone at Christmas, cooking and eating well, dancing, or playing games together? Come and join us!
From 1pm: cooking, bring your ingredients.
From 6pm: shared evening. Everyone brings something.
