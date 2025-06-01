La Verdoyante de Vire à Condé-en-Normandie Vire Normandie Calvados

La Verdoyante de Vire à Condé-en-Normandie

La Verdoyante de Vire à Condé-en-Normandie 14500 Vire Normandie Calvados Normandie

La Verdoyante Bientôt ouverte !

En cours d’aménagement ( mise en service fin juin 2025) De Vire, cité renommée notamment pour sa gastronomie, à Condé-en-Normandie, La Verdoyante traverse bocages, rivières et villages typiques. En chemin, découvrez viaducs, anciennes gares, panoramas sur la vallée de la Vire et le château de Pontécoulant, pour une immersion nature et patrimoine.

http://laverdoyante.fr/ +33 2 31 27 90 30

English : La Verdoyante de Vire à Condé-en-Normandie

La Verdoyante? Coming soon!

Under construction (opening end of June 2025): From Vire, a town renowned for its gastronomy, to Condé-en-Normandie, La Verdoyante passes through hedged farmlands, rivers and typical villages. Along the way, you’ll discover viaducts, old railway stations, panoramic views over the Vire valley and the Château de Pontécoulant, for an immersion in nature and heritage.

Deutsch :

Die Verdoyante? Bald geöffnet!

Wird derzeit ausgebaut ( Inbetriebnahme Ende Juni 2025) Von Vire, einer Stadt, die vor allem für ihre Gastronomie bekannt ist, bis nach Condé-en-Normandie führt die La Verdoyante durch Heckenlandschaften, Flüsse und typische Dörfer. Entdecken Sie unterwegs Viadukte, alte Bahnhöfe, Panoramen über das Tal der Vire und das Schloss von Pontécoulant, um in die Natur und das Kulturerbe einzutauchen.

Italiano :

La Verdoyante? Prossimamente!

Attualmente in fase di sviluppo (apertura a fine giugno 2025): Da Vire, città rinomata per la sua gastronomia, a Condé-en-Normandie, La Verdoyante attraversa campi coltivati a siepi, fiumi e villaggi tipici. Lungo il percorso, scoprite viadotti, vecchie stazioni ferroviarie, viste panoramiche sulla valle di Vire e il castello di Pontécoulant, per un’immersione nella natura e nel patrimonio.

Español :

¿La Verdoyante? Próximamente

Actualmente en desarrollo (apertura a finales de junio de 2025): Desde Vire, ciudad famosa por su gastronomía, hasta Condé-en-Normandie, La Verdoyante atraviesa tierras de labranza cubiertas de setos, ríos y pueblos típicos. Por el camino, descubra viaductos, antiguas estaciones de ferrocarril, vistas panorámicas sobre el valle de Vire y el castillo de Pontécoulant, para una inmersión en la naturaleza y el patrimonio.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-06-18 par Normandie Tourisme