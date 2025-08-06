LA VÉRITÉ Carcassonne

LA VÉRITÉ Carcassonne mardi 17 février 2026.

LA VÉRITÉ

33 Rue Courtejaire Carcassonne Aude

Tarif : 33 – 33 – 48 EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-02-17 20:30:00

fin : 2026-02-17

Date(s) :

2026-02-17

Le grand retour de Florian Zeller au théâtre après son Oscar à Hollywood pour son film The Father, avec Anthony Hopkins.

La Vérité est une comédie sur le mensonge… Elle raconte l’histoire de Vincent, qui estime qu’il y a beaucoup d’inconvénients à dire la vérité, et beaucoup d’avantages à la taire. Surtout quand il s’agit de sa femme, de son ami et… de la femme de son ami. Mais cette vérité, la connaît-il vraiment ?

Durée 1h30

Avec Stéphane DE GROODT, Sylvie TESTUD, Clotilde COURAU, Stéphane FACCO

33 Rue Courtejaire Carcassonne 11000 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 11 59 15 pacbilletterie@mairie-carcassonne.fr

English :

Florian Zeller’s big return to the theater after his Oscar win in Hollywood for his film The Father, starring Anthony Hopkins.

La Vérité is a comedy about lying? It tells the story of Vincent, who believes that there are many disadvantages to telling the truth, and many advantages to keeping it to himself. Especially when it comes to his wife, his friend and? his friend?s wife. But does he really know the truth?

Running time 1h30

With Stéphane DE GROODT, Sylvie TESTUD, Clotilde COURAU, Stéphane FACCO

German :

Florian Zellers große Rückkehr zum Theater nach seinem Oscar in Hollywood für seinen Film The Father mit Anthony Hopkins.

La Vérité ist eine Komödie über das Lügen Sie erzählt die Geschichte von Vincent, der der Meinung ist, dass es viele Nachteile hat, die Wahrheit zu sagen, und viele Vorteile, sie zu verschweigen. Vor allem, wenn es um seine Frau, seinen Freund und … die Frau seines Freundes geht. Aber kennt er diese Wahrheit wirklich?

Dauer: 1,5 Stunden

Mit: Stéphane DE GROODT, Sylvie TESTUD, Clotilde COURAU, Stéphane FACCO

Italiano :

Il grande ritorno a teatro di Florian Zeller dopo la vittoria dell’Oscar a Hollywood per il film The Father, interpretato da Anthony Hopkins.

La verità è una commedia sulla menzogna? Racconta la storia di Vincent, che crede che ci siano molti svantaggi nel dire la verità e molti vantaggi nel tenerla per sé. Soprattutto quando si tratta di sua moglie, del suo amico e della moglie del suo amico. Ma conosce davvero la verità?

Durata: 1h30

Interpreti Stéphane DE GROODT, Sylvie TESTUD, Clotilde COURAU, Stéphane FACCO

Espanol :

Gran regreso de Florian Zeller al teatro tras su Oscar en Hollywood por su película El padre, protagonizada por Anthony Hopkins.

La verdad es una comedia sobre la mentira? Cuenta la historia de Vincent, que cree que decir la verdad tiene muchos inconvenientes y guardársela para sí mismo muchas ventajas. Especialmente cuando se trata de su mujer, su amigo y… la mujer de su amigo. Pero, ¿sabe realmente la verdad?

Duración: 1h30

Protagonistas Stéphane DE GROODT, Sylvie TESTUD, Clotilde COURAU, Stéphane FACCO

